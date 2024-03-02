If You Keep Pulling The Hermit Tarot Card, You Probably Need These 45 Cozy Products

1. A large dog bed for humans because you've always been jealous of how cozy your little Chihuahua looked nuzzled up in their own lil' furry bed. Now you have one just for you! And you can share it with your pet, too...if you wanna.
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night, according to my sleep app. I tried this, hoping for the best, and I will say I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more, and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win-win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $189.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
2. Wreck This Journal — an interactive journal with prompts that invite you to cause creative havoc. You'll be coloring, shredding, and gluing to your rebellious heart's content!
3. Or a fun reverse coloring book where you get to show off your creativity by drawing lines around where colors already exist. Create a detailed portrait or let whimsy take over and free-draw whatever comes to mind.
4. A deluxe cup cozy for the three mandated drinks you have to have around you at all times (one caffeinated, one hydrating, one fun). And you can use it anywhere! The couch, the car, the bed; the options are endless.
5. A whimsical dimmable candle warmer lamp so you don't have to bother with open flames to fill your space with lovely aromas. It even has a timer with a shutoff function for your safety.
6. A securely fitting water bottle snack bowl because staying hydrated is only part of the equation. This bowl is divided into three parts so you can delight your tastebuds with several snacks.
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup *and* the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29.99 Simple Modern tumbler.
Promising review: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup. I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in two sizes and five colors).
7. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. And a huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
9. Or a Hugimals weighted stuffed animal for a cuddly 4.5-lb. hug anytime you need it!
Hugimals is a small business that specializes in weighted stuffed animals.
Promising review: "Re-entering social and work engagements after two years of quarantine brought on unexpected anxiety and sleep disruptions. Weighted blankets were too warm. This has been the greatest gift! Just enough weight to be calming and soothing. Falling asleep more naturally with his Hugimal goodness!" —PK
Get it from Hugimals on Amazon for $64 (available in other styles on the Hugimals Amazon shop).
10. A color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
11. A set of Beckham Hotel bed pillows — you’re not achy because you woke up on the wrong side of the bed; you’re achy because your pillows (no offense) are trash. Try these super comfy and luxe Beckham Hotel pillows for a sleep so good, you’ll think you dreamt it.
Promising review: "I’ve had these amazing pillows for 6+ months now and they are still just as plump and amazing as the day I received them. I’ve spent $50+ on pillows in the past for them to lose shape and support within months so the fact that these are still so plump and supportive is amazing to me. I am both a side, back, and stomach sleeper and I can sleep comfortably in all positions with these pillows! This is a MUST-HAVE!" —Jennifer Cook
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four styles and two sizes).
12. A plush, double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set that'll make leaving bed nearly impossible! And since one side is faux fur and the other side is velvet, you'll be cozy no matter which one you choose.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pompom fringe is adorable." —Sk
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).
13. A set of starry evening eye masks because they're designed to boost the skin with collagen and hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness. Your at-home spa day just got a little more luxe. Plus, it'll turn your face into a galaxy (if only temporarily)!
Promising review: "Only wore them for 15 minutes and my dark circles are diminished very noticeably." —dillyjake
Get a pack of three sets from Amazon for