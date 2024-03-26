26 Cleaning Products That Work So Well, They’re Surely Made With Fairy Magic

1. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees, plucking each hair one by one, but nothing worked. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes, and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two colors).
2. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately. Pop one of these nontoxic cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
Promising review: "I’m not typically the type to write a review, good or bad, but I had to for this one. Coffee from my Keurig had been tasting bad for a while, almost burnt tasting. These popped up on my Facebook and I decided to give them a try. I was not disappointed! I was surprised at how dirty my Keurig was! I did about five rounds last night before the water came out clear (one with the product and the rest just water). It was eye opening. This morning my coffee tasted smooth and perfect! So glad I got these and I will definitely continue purchasing them as needed." —Vickie Saladino
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
4. Some microfiber cleaning cloths you can use on glass fixtures and stainless steel for the most effective and streakless clean!
Promising review: “I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today.” —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $16.98.
5. A two-pack of reusable mop pads so you don't have to waste money on single-use Swiffer pads for your deep cleans. Made using extra-thick microfibers, these mop pads are super absorbent!
They're compatible with the original Swiffer Sweeper!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "The Velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Turbo Mops on Amazon for $12.75.
6. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and [there's a] difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
Get it from Amazon for $98.
7. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+.
8. A pumice cleaning stone for scrubbing away toilet rings, limescale, and rust buildup from your porcelain throne (and other porcelain and ceramic surfaces).
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
9. Or a Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
10. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $7.99.
11. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "Buy it already! This stuff is genuine magic. I’ve tried a handful of products to get hard water stains off my glass shower doors; it was pretty bad. This stuff took it right off. I’ve used it for various other things around the house, and it just works! I’m sold on The Pink Stuff. It’s my go-to now." —E
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
12. A lemon-scented fume-free oven cleaner so powerful you might just convince yourself you replaced your oven altogether. This heavy-duty cleaner can remove grime, stains, and caked-on food!
Reviewers suggest letting it sit overnight to remove really tough stains.
Promising reviews: "I had some oil splatter in my air fryer (oven) that I had tried to scrub away, but it didn't even budge, so I went in search of an oven cleaner and came across this magical stuff. Sprayed it on, left it overnight, and wiped it clean with a small dish cloth — no elbow grease required. I was really impressed." —Mystique
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.