27 Cleaning Products That Work So Well, They’re Surely Made With Fairy Magic

Promising review: "HOW HAVE I LIVED WITHOUT THIS PRODUCT, OH MY GOD. I have a big Great Dane/pit bull mix with black and white fur that gets everywhere and sticks like the devil. I’ve tried fancy vacuums, lint rollers, that weird yellow sponge thing that’s supposed to be magic, crawling on my hands and knees, plucking each hair one by one, but nothing worked. UNTIL NOW. I cannot believe my own eyes, and I can’t wait to use this thing on every surface of the house and buy one for every dog owner I know. Seriously. I have a very clean home, and I can’t believe how much hair I’ve been living with in my rugs. It’s disgusting. This product is worth every dang penny." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).