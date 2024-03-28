Cleaning For Lazy People: 27 Products To Help You Get The Job Done

1. A washing machine cleaning gel that you just let sit for a few hours and then wipe away. Because the hazardous mold that's been growing inside your washing machine is close to gaining sentience. You'll wanna use this to clean your gasket!
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove the black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel to the mold and left it to sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. And a pack of six citrus-scented washing machine cleaner tablets because no one wants to toss dirty clothes into a dirty machine. The tablets dissolve to remove any residue that may have built up, so you can be sure your favorite blanket comes out smelling fresh! These will clean deep inside the pump, valve, tub, drum, agitator, filter, and hose.
Promising review: "Gets my washer clean and smelling great. This product was recommended by our repair man. I ran three cleaning cycles back to back the first time (per instructions) to get rid of the buildup we had, and I can now just do it monthly for maintenance. Will keep buying these forever!" —Rachael Rinehart
Get the pack of six tablets from Amazon for $10.19.
3. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets, giveaways, and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, and it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).
4. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
5. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Takes away that gross smell. It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — the only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately, it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS
Get it from Amazon for $3.78.
6. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "It is the best product for cleaning the shower without any effort. Since the first time that I tried it, I've been so happy that this product works as described or even better. I will keep buying it FOREVER. I used it in my shower enclosure, and it left it sparkling and shiny. 100% satisfied." —Wilma
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. And a multi-surface, bleach-free Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner to get rid of the moss, mold, mildew, and/or algae staining up your walkway. All you have to do is spray your outdoor surface and over time, the stains will be lifted away. No scrubbing required!
Promising review: "I have a brick patio. When I bought this house, it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April, I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August, and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations. When you put it on, you may think that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow, does it do exactly what it says it will do." —PM in NH
Get it from Amazon for $20.64.
8. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste — this multi-use cleaner barely requires any elbow grease, no matter what you're cleaning! And it'll get the job done the first time, so you don't have to follow it up with another cleaning product. Sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, and gunked-up glass don't stand a chance. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
9. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets since it'll even clean the bits you can't see. Now you don't have to risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: "I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started making, and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. These tablets zapped the buildup, and my glass is clear again, and colored plastics no longer have the powder-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" —J. Holden
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A grout and sealant stain remover gel because you've got mold and mildew building up and it just ain't cute. Just apply it, wait, and rinse the stains away. You read that right, there's no scrubbing needed!
Promising review: "I struggled for years to clean under clear silicone sealant in our shower. I used everything and have been frustrated that The shower didn’t look as clean as I’d like. Enter this product. Most of the affected areas worked the first time. I reapplied the more stubborn areas a second time, and finally, the mold was removed. Now my shower is perfectly clean!!" —Drs. B
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
Get 12 tablets from Amazon for $8.
12. A drip-dry chandelier cleaner if you can't handle the thought of hand-cleaning each individual crystal hanging from your chandelier. Just spray this on and watch as dirt and dust melt away. This eco-friendly spray can be used on crystal, glass, and brass!
Promising review: "I haven't cleaned my chandelier for a long time as I didn't want to mess with cleaning it crystal by crystal. I was happy with this product; I sprayed it and let it drip dry. Now I have a clean, sparkly chandelier again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.85.