31 Cheap Products That’ll Help Solve Minor Skincare Annoyances

1. A vegan and cruelty-free skin-tightening Sol de Janeiro body cream made with coconut and açai oil. Its caffeine-rich formula stimulates circulation for smoother-looking skin.
Promising review: "I could NOT believe how quickly I saw results after starting to use this on my dear old booty. The improvement was so noticeable I've also started to use it on my thighs as well, just to see if I can tighten up any of my cellulite-y bits there, too. But my butt looks amazing!" –Sara Fauth
Get it from Amazon for $22 (also available in a larger size).
2. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day 2 it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
3. And some overnight hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil for clearer-looking skin. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk that was hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "I use these nose patches on my actual nose, my forehead, and my chin because I have very oily skin and WHEW do they draw out the gross gunk in my pores. My skin feels AMAZING after I use them!!" —Lillie Blanton
Get a pack of seven for $9.98.
4. A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it'll provide 72 hours of sweat and odor protection. Stress, heat, and activity are no match for this antiperspirant.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
Get it from Amazon for $8.19.
5. And some unscented and paraben-free SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes that can help control excessive sweating for up to seven days per use! Staying dry just got a little easier.
These are strong so you should spot test them first! Each box lasts two months.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of 20 and 30).
6. An acne-fighting face and body wash for anyone with stubborn skin. Formulated using 10% benzoyl peroxide, this wash is gentle on skin but harsh on acne!
Promising review: "For years I have struggled with really embarrassing back acne. I was a field hockey goalie in high school (gross, sweaty pads on my body) and played lacrosse in college (constant sweating under the hot Florida sun). Even after college, my back acne continued and left embarrassing scars. Now I’m 25 and still workout a lot, so my persisting back acne is SO embarrassing. All I ever wanted to do was wear a low open back dress and feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I don’t have health insurance so going to the dermatologist was out of the picture. About to give up and get laser treatment for my back, I ran across this wash and decided to give it a try. And WOW. I actually wish I had taken a before picture, but I think I was too embarrassed by my back to do so. Now I NEVER get back breakouts and it’s even healed some of my scarring! I’m so happy I found this product!! I wish I had found it years ago!" —joanna youssef
Get it from Amazon for $24.92 (also available in a 4% benzoyl peroxide formula).
7. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You'll truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" —Lauren Erickson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! The gloves are not abrasive so they do not leave your skin feeling raw and tender. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" —Ranyah
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (also available in a pack of two).
9. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
Get 14 pads from Amazon for $7.29 (available in larger packs).
10. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
11. A dermatologist-recommended antiperspirant hand cream with a non-greasy and non-irritating formula that can help soothe skin and reduce sweat. Buh-bye clammy hands!
Promising review: "I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life...it broke me. As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple of weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother. It's been two weeks now and it is working. AMAZING." —HECTOR LORENZO
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (also available in packs of two and three).
12. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that can help relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $11.89.
13. A niacinimide face serum with a honey-like texture that'll leave your skin with a subtle glow! It also contains propolis extract, which is an antioxidant that helps soothe skin.
Promising review: "I started using this about a month ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin as soon as the first few days. I was having issues with my skin looking dull whenever I wasn’t wearing makeup, now my skin is noticeably brighter and I feel a lot more confident with a bare face. It hasn’t made a noticeable difference with my hyperpigmentation, but it has helped even out my skin tone all over my face. This is a new staple in my skincare routine!" —Nadhia Vega
Get it from Amazon for $16.90.
14. An RoC retinol night cream for help reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while also lifting and smoothing skin. Got dull and dry skin? Well, this might just be the answer to your prayers!
Promising review: "I got this after intensive research on the best creams out there to fight wrinkles. My skin was pretty blah at night, and I noticed that I had a lot of darkness under my eyes, which brought out the wrinkle cracks that started developing recently. I use these nightly. After washing with only water, I apply a retinoid and then use the creams for my face and eyes as directed. Immediately, I feel like my skin is soft and glowing. After a couple of months of this, I also noticed the area under my eyes are appreciably lighter, and the cracks I was concerned about are nearly unnoticeable. I consider this the staple of my night regime and will continue to use them nightly. I highly recommend." —koffeebrown
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes).