35 Brilliant Products You’ll Be Glad To Have This Spring

1. An SPF 30 scalp sunscreen mist because you probably forget that the top of your head needs sun protection, too. Formulated with plant-based antioxidants, this spray will also help nourish your hair and prevent UV-related hair color fading.
Promising review: "I have two girls, and we spend a lot of time outside in the summers. I work as a nurse and have seen scalp skin cancer, and I definitely wanted to protect myself and my girls. We usually use the regular spray, but it leaves the hair greasy or stiff. This has a great scent, and a little goes a long way! I was worried about the small size, but it lasted us all summer. Also leaves no residue." —Elizabeth Young
Get it from Amazon for $23.80.
2. A ceiling fan carbon air filter to catch dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. These self-adhesive filters are made from coconut shells whose lightweight structure traps particles and contaminants. Turn your ceiling fan into an air purifier!
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A Shark Tank-famous bug bite suction tool for mosquito bite relief because you're excited about tank tops and short shorts but not the fact that you'll be exposed to some nasty bloodsuckers. It pretty much sucks the irritant out from under your skin so you can live an itch-free life.
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning. I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions), and immediately after use, it stopped itching! Less than 24 hours later, the bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing, but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: It's awesome. I'm carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).
4. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes if your plants aren't growing as fast as they should. Just stick one of these in your planters, and your leafy babes will be continuously fed for up to two months!
Promising review: "I didn't think I'd write a review about plant food, but these are amazing! I used to just look at plants, and they would shrivel and die, but these have made every single one of my plants flourish beautifully! Even succulents in our temperamental Washington weather are thriving. We have them in both our indoor plants as well as our veggies outside." —H Husom
Get 96 spikes from Amazon for $10.95.
5. A set of heel caps because it's stiletto weather but you shouldn't have to risk sinking into dirt, gravel, and grass just to look sharp.
Promising review: "I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic. My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." —J L D
Get a pair on Amazon for $11.99 (available in four sizes).
Check out my colleague's full Stoppers Heel Protectors review.
6. A roll-on after-shave treatment formulated with salicylic acid to help get rid of and prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps so you can bikini it up without fear.
Megababe is a woman-owned small biz making skincare products for problems the beauty industry often ignores.
Promising review: "I love everything from Megababe, and this is amazing! Got rid of shaving irritation almost immediately, and the red bumps were gone entirely in under 24 hours." —Amazon Customer
7. An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet that may help prevent day-ruining queasiness caused by road trips and boat rides.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I bought these for my very first cruise. It was a 5-day cruise that had a bit of rough waters the first two days out to sea. I was a little bit leery as to whether these would keep the nausea away, as I am very prone to motion sickness (car rides in the mountains, carnival rides, etc). I put these on just before boarding the ship and didn't take them off until the fourth day. By then, I figured my 'sea legs' would have kicked in. I didn't have any issues at all, unlike many of my fellow cruisers. I'm bringing these with me on my next cruise!!" —EA99
Get the pack of two from Amazon for $8.51+ (available in three colors).
8. A pack of eight colorful silicone luggage wheel covers to help keep your suitcase's wheels protected from the harsh ground. They will help reduce that annoying dragging sound and have a tire-like texture that enhances their grip. Plus, they'll make it easier for you to recognize your luggage on the carousel!
Before ordering, make sure you confirm the size of the wheels, the distance between the wheels, and the axles and fenders meet the noted size requirements.
Promising review: "These rubber wheels are fire! Definitely provides little grip, moves quietly, doesn't mess with the luggage wheel rotation, and little less vibration. Love the bright red color goes well with my carbon fiber luggage. Easy to install, and it's funny they have directional line/arrow like car tires — details count for me." —Tieng Nguyen
Get a set of eight wheel covers from Amazon for $9.99 (available in eight colors).
9. An all-terrain Evenflo stroller since it can handle being pushed/pulled along a beach! Its UPF 50 canopy will also help protect your little one from the sun's rays.
UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) is a measure of how much UV radiation reaches your skin through a fabric. UPF 50 means it's designed to block 98% of the sun's rays.
Promising review: "Love this new wagon!! Our 5-year-old and 3-year-old got too big for our stroller, but we go for long walks, and they can't walk the whole time. This wagon is the best!! Room to sit, and the drop-down leg area is perfect! It pushes like a dream and steers super easy. The fact that you can turn it into a pull wagon at the push of a button is even better. We also love the snack tray that sits in the middle, so it helps divide them up a bit." —Jboy
Get it from Amazon for $319.99+ (available in three colors).
10. An aluminum-free all-over deodorant because it's also pH-balanced, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. Use this anywhere on your body to feel and smell fresh. Actually, you'll smell like a tropical blend of coconut and vanilla!
11. A detangling Ouai leave-in conditioner and heat protectant spray for shiny, smooth, and frizz-free hair. Formulated with an amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract, and vitamin E, this spray will detangle and nourish your hair while protecting it from heat/UV damage.
Promising review: "Great detangler for fine hair. I have (a lot of) fine hair that is prone to tangling. I use this product after the shower and before brushing my hair. Not only does it do an awesome job at detangling without having to spray a ton, but it doesn't weigh my hair down when it's dry. It also keeps my hair soft, hydrated, and protected in the Arizona summer. To date, this is my favorite detangler/protectant spray." —Morgan
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).