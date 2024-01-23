31 Brilliant Products You’ll Be Glad You Finally Bought

1. A wireless transmitter because now you can use your wireless headphones anywhere there's a headphone jack. Easily watch movies while you're on the plane!
Promising review: “I fly a lot and bought this due to my dislike of corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight and/or it gets tangled up. I just recently flew and used this for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings.” —Mark
2. A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles. The best part is, there's no scrubbing involved. So you get super clean gear with minimal effort!
Promising review: "My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast. No scent during or after use." —afK2
3. A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet. This will keep your toilet bowl fresh and clean with every flush. Just plop some gel inside the bowl and let it work so you don't have to.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready." —Alyssa M
4. Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
Promising review: "Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well! I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." —Lindsay S.
5. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
6. A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank so you can stop spending hours in the jungle of your laundry trying to not get devoured by fitted sheets. These will also ensure your sheets actually dry instead of coming out like a moist hairball.
Wad-Free is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.
Promising review: "I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!" —Amazon Customer
7. A slim and sleek Echo Auto — this hands-free Alexa accessory easily allows you to listen to music, get caught up on the news, call and message folks, and even get roadside assistance. Not sure if you turned the lights off in your home before you drove off? You can even control your home's Alexa-compatible lights, thermostat, and more with this device!
Promising review: "From the moment I plugged it in, it interfaced smoothly with the app. It is just like having my Echo Dot in the car. I have a 2008 truck without satellite radio capability. I was immediately able to access my SiriusXM account through the truck speakers using the aux setting. I have used it every day since I got it." —Cathryn
8. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
9. A belted cordless vibrating heating pad for those days when period cramps are a little too much to handle. It has three temperatures and three different massage modes, so you can get the customized-to-you comfort you deserve.
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
10. A car seat gap organizer if your phone and other small necessities keep slipping down into that dark abyss. Instead, use that space to keep your things neatly organized and within reach.
Promising review: "Fits perfectly in my 2011 Prius and the seatbelts are still easy to fasten. It offers just enough storage space for things I need at hand. I just slipped it between my seat and the console. After three days of driving it hasn't moved." —David E.
11. A pair of bar soap grips because they attach directly to the bar and elevate it slightly so air can circulate under it, which means your soap will dry faster. This will then keep them from getting slimy and gross. And that means you'll have soap that lasts longer!
Promising review: "Very good product! I have purchased it for the second time. It allows the soap to hold well in the hand, keeps the countertop neat, and [keeps] the soap dry! This is a great invention and I love love love these little things!" —KINO
12. A super clever two-sided travel cup since it has two compartments you can fill with different beverages. If you need your iced coffee but also need H2O to stay hydrated, this is probably the cup for you. I'm saying "probably," but I mean "definitely."
Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman
13. A Shark Tank-famous drain protector with an attached hair catcher that'll help make sure you don't end up standing in a dirty swamp during your next shower all because your drains are clogged up.
14. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
15. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been calling it home in a few quick swipes. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome. I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
