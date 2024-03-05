Just 37 Beauty Products That Simply Must Contain Unicorn Magic

1. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "I have used this product three times now, and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." —Alyx Ming
2. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "The best I’ve tried so far, and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet are the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
4. A makeup-correcting stick because completely removing your makeup to fix a mistake wastes time you simply do not have. Plus, it's infused with anti-inflammatory vitamin E, which could help your face feel moisturized!
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine
5. A L'Oreal natural glow enhancer infused with glycerin and shea butter for an illuminating tint and a sun-kissed glow that lasts all day long. Go get your shine on!
Promising review: "This is the product to buy instead of the more expensive brand (the well-known one with the tipsy animal name lol). The color is beautiful. It's just as good as the $$$ brand." —ANDREA BALKIEWICZ
6. Some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would." —Justina
7. A pack of teeth-whitening pens so you can get shiny white teeth for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “This worked quickly! I noticed a difference in three days. And it's super easy to use.” —Amazon Customer
8. A box of pore-tightening face masks because their 8-in-1 treatment may leave your skin visibly hydrated, bright, and lifted. You just need to get through the 15 minutes of looking a little like a zombie. But it's worth it!
Promising review: "I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use, my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed the fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is more smooth compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted, lol. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city, and I think you can tell by my skin appearance, but after using these, my skin looks fresh and soft and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
9. A plant-based, color-changing blush that reacts to your skin's pH level to create a natural-looking color. No need to waste time finding the perfect shade. It'll absorb super quickly so you'll have vibrant skin in no time!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business aiming to make makeup that's not only good for your skin but is also not bad for you to sleep in! The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months! They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and reducing their use of fossil fuels.
Promising review: "Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup, and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it, too, because I wanted to see the color change again, and it lasted a really long time for her. The texture was smooth, and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
10. And a vegan and cruelty-free Essence color-changing lipstick for a personalized rosé shade that complements your skin tone. This semi-permanent lip stain provides long-lasting color!
11. A Some by Mi Miracle tea tree leaf toner designed to help those with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This exfoliating toner can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. If you're looking for calmer skin, this might be the toner for you!
Promising review: "This stuff works! First of all, there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner, I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter, and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now, and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
12. Or a K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
13. A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that may help remove dark spots and fine lines.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years, and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving on to K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable, but it has gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
