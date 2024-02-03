32 Beauty Products That’ll Help Kick Dryness To The Curb

1. A reparative K-beauty Cosrx snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula that'll help remove dark spots and fine lines. Damaged and dry skin will be a thing of the past!
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product!! I recently added it to my daily skincare routine and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated. I suffer from dry skin and this has helped me transform my skin." —Pia
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone." —Marc
Get it from Amazon for $16.
2. And an all-in-one face-repairing cream with hyaluronic acid from the same company because it'll moisturize, hydrate, repair, AND soothe irritated skin. This also contains snail mucin which aids in exfoliation.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I was living without this stuff! It makes my skin feel so much better! It’s also helped with my hormonal breakouts! I put it in on every morning and night. It sinks in quickly. It has a very interesting texture to it and has no scent. Great for sensitive skin! I will always repurchase! It’s now a daily staple!" —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. And don't forget to add this gentle and lightweight Cosrx gel face cleanser to your cart since it can remove dirt and impurities while strengthening your skin's barrier. Dull and dry skin will be packing a suitcase and hitting the road after you use this pH balancing cleanser.
All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising review: "After hours of exhaustive research on Korean gentle cleansers, I finally decided upon a cleanser. This was one of the best decisions I have ever made for my face! I have sensitive, combination, and very volatile skin, so if I ever make it unhappy, it definitely lets me know. This cleanser is light enough that it doesn't feel thick or cloying, it has a very subtle smell (which I love), and the pH of the cleanser is so low that the only thing I am worried about for my face anymore is the pH of the water I am splashing on my face. It hasn't caused any bad breakouts or negative reactions like drying or tightness of skin but it can certainly handle itself in the department of a full face cleanser. This has caused me to look forward to trying more Cosrx products!" —Haley Hart
Get it from Amazon for $10.60+ (available in two sizes).
4. A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged, and over-processed hair. TBH I'm already obsessed with your hair evolution!
Promising review: "My hair had been feeling dry and damaged from heat styling and coloring, and I was desperate for a solution. This product came highly recommended, and it did not disappoint. After just a few uses, I noticed a remarkable difference in the texture and overall health of my hair. What I love most about this product is that it doesn't weigh down my hair or leave it feeling greasy. Instead, it adds just the right amount of moisture and strength to make my locks look their best. I've also noticed that my hair breakage has significantly reduced since I started using this treatment. It's like a protective shield for my hair! Overall, this has become a holy grail product in my haircare routine. If you're looking to revive and rejuvenate your hair, I highly recommend giving it a try. You won't be disappointed!" —Dana Robertson
Get it from Amazon for $6.85.
5. A multipurpose honey-infused hair oil that can moisturize and soften hair, tame frizz and flyaways, and rebuild and repair dry hair. Looking for a shine that'll rival the sun's? Try this!
Promising review: "I use this product every single day and I love it so much. As someone with frizzy hair, this is a lifesaver. It leaves your hair soft and shiny. It also has a very pleasant honey scent that makes your hair smell better!" —Cbear205
Get it from Amazon for $46+ (available in two sizes) or Sephora for $25.
6. A K-beauty rice extract toner because it creates a protective barrier over your skin that'll help prevent water loss, eliminate dead skin cells, and provide moisture. It'll even help balance and refine skin texture. If you're dealing with flaky, dull, or rough skin, try adding this toner to your skincare routine!
Promising review: "I heard that rice water is powerful for your skin and hair, but I did not expect how smooth my skin would actually get after using a rice toner. Literally SILK!!!! No scent, goes on very smoothly, and absorbs quickly." —Polina
Get it from Amazon for $17.80+ (available in two sizes).
7. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. If constantly washing your oily hair has left it feeling dry, refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I have tried IGK, Living Proof, Not Your Mother's, Amika, and so many others but THIS LASTS THE LONGEST! I am impressed by this product. Don't listen to the haters because I have severely fine and oily hair and this product allows me to last for one week without washing and it gives me volume without the toxicity of spray dry shampoo." —473X
Get it from Amazon for $18.
8. A collagen-rich Etude eye cream for dewy-looking and moisturized skin. It's formulated to help transform rough and fragile skin and firm the areas around your eyes.
Soko Glam is an Asian-owned business based in New York City.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this eye cream! I have a dry skin type and am prone to darkness under eye when I’m tired. After I use a small amount my under eye glows and feels so hydrated. I am on my second jar and will absolutely repurchase it!" —Makayla
"I really wanted an inexpensive eye cream just to moisturize and keep my skin feeling soft and subtle during winter. This did the trick. I've bought it over and over again." —Mary
9. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can help remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A softening foot cream if you've got dry, callused, and cracked feet. It's got aloe vera, tea tree oil, and chamomile to help hydrate your skin.
Promising reviews: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A super lightweight air dry cream because it gives moisture without creating any buildup. Just apply a bit to wet hair and let this wonder cream work its magic on your curls!
Promising reviews: "My hair has become increasingly curly as I've aged (don't ask!) and I've tried many curl products. Some work, others, not so much. But I do love this leave-in curl cream, as it accentuates my 2c/3a curls, which is exactly what I want! It's easy to use in the shower, doesn't require a huge amount of product and never feels crunchy, oily, or flaky." —Aura
"I misplaced this product for two days and had to revert back to my old stuff, I then realized just how much of a game changer this is! I will NEVER use anything else. I don't even need gel. This defines and hydrates my hair like nothing else could! My curls are healthy, shiny, bouncy, defined, and best of all…NO FRIZZ. Worth the price. Get it, get it, get it!" —Mary
Get it from Ulta for $27 or Amazon for $12.40+ (available in three sizes).
12. A moisturizing and non-sticky Etude lip tint whose water-based formula absorbs quickly, leaving behind a perfect and long-lasting color. Pucker up!
Promising review: "While I haven't tried the Benefit Lip Tint, I saw this on TikTok and appreciated the lower price point. I am SO glad I gave this a chance! I only have the Cherry color, but it is the perfect bit of natural color, and can be deepened as desired upon application. There is no sticky residue, and it is not drying or irritating at all. Looks great alone but even better with gloss on top. Love!" —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in five shades and combo packs).
13. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising reviews: "This product does a good job of keeping my under eyes feeling moisturized." —meghan mcfarland
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.