A Foot Callus Remover And 11 Other Products That’ll Temporarily Turn Your Body Into A Bit Of A Horror Show

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can help remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
2. And a stainless-steel foot file and callus remover to get rid of tough skin and cracks with no effort at all. Dry, discolored skin? Not here!
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could 'maintain' my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy
3. A pack of menthol canker sore patches for when those unpredictable irritations pop up out of nowhere. Get up to 12 hours of relief and be ready to say goodbye to that canker sore in as little as one day!
Promising review: "Finally, relief! Canker sores are tiny yet extremely painful, especially when chewing! I had one below one of my molars. It was hell to chew, so I ordered these. I followed the instructions, which tell you to dry the sore first and hold the tablet there for 20 seconds. Amazingly, it sticks and stays for the full 12 hours (for me it was more like 14 hours). It doesn't slide off at all, even when chewing breakfast the next morning. Even brushing my teeth, it stayed. Once it was fully dissolved I could tell it helped because the pain was greatly reduced (still slight discomfort, but not pain like before). I highly recommend these for speeding up the healing process and for helping with the pain." —Sally
4. A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I used to pick at all pimples and try to pop everything but then it would turn into a scab or scar. The minute you feel a pimple coming, put these on and they magically go away or you'll be able to see the gunk that the patch pulled out. I wear overnight or the invisible ones, I can wear to work [because they] are barely noticeable. No more popping pimples and scarring." —Jasen K
5. And some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil so you can have clearer-looking skin. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk that was hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
6. A box of maximum-strength one-step wart-removing pads with extra cushioning so there's no discomfort while they work their magic.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I'd never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! So I got the Freeze Off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the Freeze Off three times and nothing! I then realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying a strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
7. A bottle of earwax removal drops if you've been trying to remove wax with a cotton swab, which just created a mound of wax you now need help getting out. This nonirritating cleanser will get your ears in tip-top shape in no time.
Promising review: "No other product has helped me with my earwax issues better than Debrox. I didn’t even know I had an earwax issue until a doctor recommended I buy this. It has been life changing." —Lauren B. Smith
8. An exfoliating glove to help you bring the spa experience home. Easily lift away dead skin to reveal soft and glowy skin.
Promising review: "I am so happy with this product! I have never used anything like this before so I was not sure what to expect, but my skin has never felt so soft! I have been using it for a few months now and I LOVE it. I have recommended it to so many people and hope they love it too." —Reilly8914
9. An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover — been struggling with bad breath and brushing your teeth, scraping your tongue, and using mouthwash aren't working? Well, you may have tonsil stones. Don't worry about scratching your throat with this tool; each attachment has a silicone tip to slip safely behind your tonsils.
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.
These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.
Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyways, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
10. A box of pore-tightening face masks because this 8-in-1 treatment is designed to leave your skin visibly hydrated, bright, and lifted. You just need to get through the 15 minutes of looking a little like a zombie. But it's worth it!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is more smooth compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted lol. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
11. A fungal nail renewal formula if you've been living with thick, discolored, and brittle nails. This can improve the look of your nails in as little as two days!
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. Even below the quick. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
12. A stainless-steel tongue scraper to help get rid of funky bacteria that may be causing bad breath. Watch as this scraper collects build-up and plaque.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
