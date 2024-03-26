BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

Paid Post

Target’s Threshold™ With Studio McGee Collection Makes Coastal Chic Affordable For Everyone

The stylish pieces from Threshold™ with Studio McGee will turn your outdoor space into a coastal oasis.

Target
by Target

Brand Publisher

1. A beautifully embroidered floral pillow that'll add elegance and grace to your outdoor space.

A floral-patterned pillow on a neutral background
Target

Price: $20

2. A ceramic citronella-scented candle to add a refreshing ambiance to your outdoor oasis.

A ceramic bowl with blue splatter design
Target

Price: $25

3. A four-pack of blue plaid napkins that'll elevate your dining and entertaining experience, whether that's indoors or outdoors.

Stacked striped towels on a plain background
Target

Price: $12

4. A blue plaid tablecloth that provides function and style to any outdoor festivity. Not only is the design classic, but its oiled finish protects surfaces from scratches and spills.

A corner of a wooden table with a blue and white checkered tablecloth hanging off the edge
Target

 Price: $16

5. Solar LED string lights for adding a cozy ambiance to evenings spent in your backyard, from family bonfires to quiet moments gazing at the stars.

String lights with four wicker-covered bulbs on a plain background
Target

Price: $20

6. A button tuft patio pouf to add another stylish touch to the coastal look you're going for.

A plaid-patterned square ottoman on a plain background
Target

Price: $80

7. A round valance patio umbrella whose shade is perfect for lounging under during those sunny summer days.

A white patio umbrella with green stripes on a plain background
Target

Price: $90

8. A rectangular lumbar pillow in a cream and gray checkered pattern, because your outdoor space should be as chic as your living room.

A white textured pillow on a solid background
Target

Price: $20

9. A floral square throw pillow that's the perfect accessory to your backyard furniture. Don't let its delicate design fool you — it's UV-resistant and made to combat fading over time.

A decorative pillow with a floral and lemon pattern
Target

Price: $25

10. A cylinder bolster pillow in a delightful shade of green and white, to add a fun, vibrant touch to your outdoor space.

A striped cylindrical bolster pillow on a plain background
Target

Price: $25

11. An outdoor seat cushion with contrast piping that'll instantly add a classy look to all of your patio furniture. Plus, it's weather-resistant and designed to be soft to sit on.

A beige chair cushion on a light background
Target

Price: $20

Target’s Threshold™ with Studio McGee Collection has everything you need to elevate your outdoor space, featuring coastal chic pieces that won't break the bank.

All prices are accurate at the time of publication.