7 e.l.f. Gifts From Target That Make *The* Best (And Most Affordable) Stocking Stuffers

These e.l.f. beauty picks at Target cost under $7, making them great little gifts for anyone on your list!

e.l.f. is a fan-favorite brand for a reason! They've got all sorts of great beauty products, all at super affordable prices. So if you're looking for stocking stuffers, small gifts, or even a little something extra for yourself, check out these $5 and $6 e.l.f. picks at Target!

1. This e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Mini that moisturizes your skin and helps give you a smoother complexion.

The power grip primer

Price: $5

2. This e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain that gives you the best of both worlds: long-lasting color and a sleek gloss. And it's just $6, so you can try out all the great colors, like Spicy Sienna, Power Mauves, and Fiery Red.

Price: $6 (available in 7 colors)

3. This e.l.f. Blending Sponge so you can blend your liquid foundation and concealer with ease.

The blending sponge

Price: $6

4. This e.l.f. Pro Eyelash Curler that'll give you a more dramatic eye without the dramatic price tag.

the eyelash curlers

Price: $5

5. This e.l.f. Brow Lift Gel that has a long-lasting hold and a clear finish, so you can easily style your brows exactly how you like.

the e.l.f. brow lift

Price: $6

6. This e.l.f. Eyebrow Enhancer 2-Pack to help you get defined, natural-looking brows and lashes.

the eyebrow enhancer 2-pack

Price: $5

7. This e.l.f. Soap Brow that gives you that sculpted, feathered look that's so on-trend right now.

the soap brow

Price: $6

Still got some space in those stockings? Head over to Target to shop more great e.l.f. picks at great prices!

