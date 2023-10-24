7 e.l.f. Gifts From Target That Make *The* Best (And Most Affordable) Stocking Stuffers

e.l.f. is a fan-favorite brand for a reason! They've got all sorts of great beauty products, all at super affordable prices. So if you're looking for stocking stuffers, small gifts, or even a little something extra for yourself, check out these $5 and $6 e.l.f. picks at Target!
1. This e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Mini that moisturizes your skin and helps give you a smoother complexion.
2. This e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain that gives you the best of both worlds: long-lasting color and a sleek gloss. And it's just $6, so you can try out all the great colors, like Spicy Sienna, Power Mauves, and Fiery Red.
4. This e.l.f. Pro Eyelash Curler that'll give you a more dramatic eye without the dramatic price tag.
5. This e.l.f. Brow Lift Gel that has a long-lasting hold and a clear finish, so you can easily style your brows exactly how you like.
Still got some space in those stockings? Head over to Target to shop more great e.l.f. picks at great prices!
All images via Target.