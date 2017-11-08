1. Some of our tubes are driven by computers.
2. There is a whole network of abandoned tube stations underground.
3. And there's an entire farm underground in an unused tube tunnel.
4. Some of the frieght trains that pass through London's overground stations during off peak hours carry nuclear waste.
5. If you get a train out of London, it's perfectly normal to buy a gin in a tin, or a glass of wine with a tin foil lid for the journey.
6. Even though Google Maps exists, black cab drivers have to learn 320 routes through 25,000 of London's streets off by heart before they can get a license.
7. Apartments almost always come with washing machines in the kitchens.
8. We don't have space for dryers, so this is a perfectly normal way to dry your clothes.
9. We also don't have trash chutes. If you live in a block of flats you have to get the lift down the the ground floor, go outside, and then put your rubbish in a communal room of bins.
10. And if you don't live in a block of flats, you just leave your rubbish out on the street.
11. Londoners get bedbugs all the time.
12. Almost none of us have cars, garages, or basements.
13. But it's perfectly normal for us to have pay as you go gas and electricity meters.
14. We employ people called lollipop ladies who walk into the middle of roads near schools to stop cars and make it safe to cross.
15. In the summer, Londoners take their drinks outside the pub and drink them on the pavement.
16. And if we go for after work drinks, we never get dinner.
17. We're perfectly happy queueing for over an hour to get dinner at a restaurant that refuses to take reservations.
18. But we're equally happy buying our lunch from a chemist.
19. The actual City of London is only three square miles. This is what it looks like compared to actual London.
20. Our police regularly travel by horseback.
21. Once a year, London Zoo has a weigh in, where the keepers weigh literally every animal at the zoo.
22. Big supermarkets are weirdly hard to find in London.
23. And when you do find a big supermarket, you have to rent your trolley for £1.
24. There are foxes literally everywhere in London.
25. And for some reason we're OK with the fact that London's entire floor is covered in a carpet of chicken bones.
26. We have one tube station that's literally in the middle of a river.
27. Talking of the Thames, we have a yearly event in which people swim in it.
28. And finally, there's a pet cemetery in the middle of Hyde Park.
