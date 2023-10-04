BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Target Products That Are About To Make Your Place Look Picture Perfect

    It's like a movie set except you get to live in it.

    SydneyWingfield
    by SydneyWingfield

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A geometric design woven rug that will give your bedroom the refresh it's needing. Not only is the design eye-catching, it's the softest thing your feet will touch each day.

    the white geometric rug in a living room
    Target

    Promising review: "Such a great rug! I was hesitant to have a white area rug in a high traffic area in my living room, but this rug has held up great. We had a pretty vibrant stain from our parents' dog getting sick and just used hydrogen peroxide and the stain has vanished. Everyone that comes over compliments how soft it is. Our robot vacuum doesn’t go over this, but it’s easy to manually vacuum. Great rug to lay on, walk on, exercise on.. etc." —Emily

    Price: $42+ (available in six sizes and three colors)

    2. A white and black patterned peel-and-stick wallpaper because your living room is in need of a pop of fun. Not only will this be a statement piece in your place, it'll also be a fun conversation starter (the topic being how incredible you are at DIY projects now).

    The white and black patterned peel and stick wallpaper
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallpaper and pattern. I have it in my salon and also on a small wall in my master bath. I have gotten so many compliments on it. With it being neutral colors, it is not overwhelming. Love it!" —Courtney

    Price: $34

    3. A peacock vase for the sole reason of why the heck not? Just think of all the unique home photo shoots you can plan with this in the backdrop.

    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing! It was a lot bigger and heavier than I thought it would be . Feels and looks like superior quality and had the best packing I have ever seen target do ! This is definitely a steal of a deal for $30! Would think it would be more like $60" —Cindy

    Price: $25.50 (originally $30)

    4. A decorative wall mirror if the bathroom mirror your house came with just isn't cutting it. Getting ready each morning will instantly become a better experience once this bad boy is hung up.

    The decorative wall mirror
    Target

    Promising review: "Fabulous design style for the price! A real statement piece. I am going to be applying goldleaf paint to the wooden areas to give it a dressier look. I highly recommend, and I am a huge snob!" —Reekah

    Price: $38.25 (originally $45)

    5. A mushroom stool in a rust-red color that will capture the attention of all of your guests. Get ready for the endless "is that a mushroom?" question. You won't want to rest your feet or your booty on anything else after a long day.

    the rust colored mushroom stool in a room
    Target

    Promising review: "This ottoman is so cute! it's even better than I could have imagined. Me and my cats love it, such a fun little stool to sit on, and bigger seating space than you think so it doesn't feel like you're ever about to fall off." —Syd

    Price: $100 (available in two colors)

    6. A chic and soft knitted throw blanket because even the most simple decor pieces can become a statement piece. The fun and modern pattern will catch your eye each time you step into the room.

    the knitted throw in navy and white over a couch
    Target

    Promising review: "I love blankets, this blanket is machine crocheted, and very pretty. Though I have only had this for a few days this has become my new favorite blanket. This blanket is definitely not warm enough to snuggle with alone in a room with no heat in the winter (I tried it before the woodstove was lit) but, it is perfect for a warmer room or to snuggle with in bed or while relaxing on the couch." —Autumn

    Price: $50.85 (available in four colors)

    7. An oversized leaner French country wood mirror for that small room in your house that you have no clue how to decorate. Mirrors like this are the key to making your room feel bigger and brighter. Plus, it's got a vintage feel without the vintage price tag.

    the oversized mirror leaning against a wall
    Target

    Promising review: "This mirror completely elevated my space and made the room look double the size! The frame and glass are excellent quality. Originally I had the smaller size but returned it for the oversized frame. It gives a dramatic look. It’s beautiful and could match with many design styles." —Amy Shinshiro

    Price: $120

    8. A boho bath canvas wall art so you can dream of having a soaking tub one day if your space (and your budget) can't make it a reality rn.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love everything about this piece of art, its like my dream bathroom in my actual bathroom, It has inspired the rest of my bathroom." —Vicmarie

    Price: $60.99

    9. An oversized boho stripe cotton quilt because its bright, colorful design with geometric patterns will have you looking forward to going to bed every night and waking up every morning. You can't help but feel happy when you're looking at it!

    the colorful quilt on a bed
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought for our guestroom, in which we have some unique artwork with dark oranges and blues, with black tile flooring. This quilt seriously could not be more fitting for the room. I wasn't sure if it was going to work since it is way more "loud" than I would typically go for, but it really ties together the space! Have not washed it yet, so cannot speak to whether it will fade. It is thin, but I expected that. With a thicker underblanket, I think it will be fine for most seasons." —Ginger

    Price: $63.99+ (available in sizes full—king and three colors)

    10. A rattan armchair with metal legs that looks like a piece of art even though it's actually a place to rest your seat.

    The rattan armchair with metal legs
    Target

    Promising review: "Wow! Beautiful chair! So chic and stylish, very accommodating to all sorts of stylings. Love it!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $240

    11. A metal, wood, and leather bar cart — there's no better way to store your favorite bottles of wine and serve your favorite guests than with a rolling golden babe like this.

    the gold bar cart with alcohol on it
    Target

    Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and it’s so cute! It was so hard for me to find a wood and gold bar cart that I liked but I fell in love with this one!" —Adorable bar cart

    Price: $150

    12. A glass globe floor lamp if your reading nook is in need of a mid-century modern touch. Its vintage vibe will have your guests thinking you inherited it from your great-grandma when in reality it's from your local Target.

    The glass globe floor lamp
    Target

    Promising review: "This lamp is gorgeous. It’s got a nice sleek and simple design. I love the brass and wood and it looks great in the space. It was easy to put together and easy to clean with a cloth. It collects dust pretty easily but just hit it with the Swiffer duster and it’s good to go! It’s very warm and brings the space together." —Cheyenne

    Price: $80.75 (originally $95)

    13. A red polka-dot bowl to add a touch of color and unique design to your bare coffee table. It's the perfect size to hold your TV remote, matches, coasters, and more!

    The red polka dot bow
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this designer soooo much! This bowl looks amazing. Im using it as my banana bowl. The colors are so fun and it feels sturdy and well made." —Staci

    Price: $29.75 (originally $35) 

    14. A geometric patterned chunky woven throw blanket that serves two functions: it'll keep you warm in the chilly months ahead, and it'll add some color to the otherwise dreariness that is winter.

    The teal geometric patterned chunky woven throw blanket
    Target

    Promising review: "This is so soft. I couldn't believe this was from Jungalow's Target line! My kids fight over this blanket and I bought it for my bed. It washes well too. Love." —Emily B

    Price: $35 (available in two colors)

    15. A set of three bees framed canvases because it's a sure way to grab people's attention while adding a charming touch to your space. If you're a busy bee who works from home and is always buzzing around, hang them up in your office for some extra motivation.

    The set of three bee framed canvases
    Target

    Promising review: "I LOVE these pictures! My Mom spotted them in a local Target and I snapped 'em up for my refreshed bedroom decor. Absolutely adorable and great quality and value." —Josie201

    Price: $50

    16. A large gold mirror with a thick metal frame if you're looking for something that'll feel like a designer came into your home and hand-selected it for you. Très chic, my dear.

    The large gold mirror with a thick metal frame
    Target

    Promising review: "This mirror is great. Not only was it super easy to hang up, but it ties in so well with some of my gold accents in my bedroom. I was looking for a way to add symmetry on our bedroom walls that lead into our office, and two of these did the trick. For the price, I think these are great and compare to mirrors in the $200–$300 range." —ead4079

    Price: $59.50 (originally $70)

    17. A woven square throw pillow in a golden color with a little fringe to liven up a space. Can't be sad when you're pillows are this colorful! It's science!

    Target

    Promising review: "Needed a pop of color for the couch to help brighten the room a little bit and this pillow was it! Unique design and it doesn’t look cheap. Pillow is well made." —Targeholic

    Price: $25

    18. A brass drum accent table for the ultimate statement piece in your living room. Who wouldn't want an eye-catching, glossy, geometrically shaped table to showcase your favorite baubles and tchotchkes.

    The brass drum accent table in gold
    Target

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOOOOOVE this table. There’s no assembling. It’s already put together. Just take it out the box and decorate. It’s such a conversation piece. I can’t wait to decorate with it!!!!" —Jae

    Price: $100

    19. A turquoise electric kettle if you're a tea connoisseur and you just can't bear to look at your old stainless-steel kettle anymore. Upgrade to this delicious one in stead.

    the turquoise tea kettle on a stove
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely amazing, it works great and it is beautiful. It is also very big so I don't have to refill it as much. Love this product so much, I use it everyday." —EBee

    Price: $79.99 (also available in three other colors)

    20. A solid woven round rug with intricate detailing bringing beachy boho vibes to your living room all year round. Don't talk to me, I'm on Island Time right now.

    The solid woven round rug with intricate detailing
    Target

    Promising review: "Beautiful rug!! love how it brought color to my living room. It was just what I was looking for. I did receive it a little wrinkly but I just turned it around and it flatten. It’s better than what I expected. I purchased the 5’round which was perfect." —Fhuang

    Price: $28.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.