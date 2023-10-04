20 Target Products That Are About To Make Your Place Look Picture Perfect

1. A geometric design woven rug that will give your bedroom the refresh it's needing. Not only is the design eye-catching, it's the softest thing your feet will touch each day.
2. A white and black patterned peel-and-stick wallpaper because your living room is in need of a pop of fun. Not only will this be a statement piece in your place, it'll also be a fun conversation starter (the topic being how incredible you are at DIY projects now).
3. A peacock vase for the sole reason of why the heck not? Just think of all the unique home photo shoots you can plan with this in the backdrop.
4. A decorative wall mirror if the bathroom mirror your house came with just isn't cutting it. Getting ready each morning will instantly become a better experience once this bad boy is hung up.
5. A mushroom stool in a rust-red color that will capture the attention of all of your guests. Get ready for the endless "is that a mushroom?" question. You won't want to rest your feet or your booty on anything else after a long day.
6. A chic and soft knitted throw blanket because even the most simple decor pieces can become a statement piece. The fun and modern pattern will catch your eye each time you step into the room.
7. An oversized leaner French country wood mirror for that small room in your house that you have no clue how to decorate. Mirrors like this are the key to making your room feel bigger and brighter. Plus, it's got a vintage feel without the vintage price tag.
8. A boho bath canvas wall art so you can dream of having a soaking tub one day if your space (and your budget) can't make it a reality rn.
9. An oversized boho stripe cotton quilt because its bright, colorful design with geometric patterns will have you looking forward to going to bed every night and waking up every morning. You can't help but feel happy when you're looking at it!
10. A rattan armchair with metal legs that looks like a piece of art even though it's actually a place to rest your seat.
11. A metal, wood, and leather bar cart — there's no better way to store your favorite bottles of wine and serve your favorite guests than with a rolling golden babe like this.
12. A glass globe floor lamp if your reading nook is in need of a mid-century modern touch. Its vintage vibe will have your guests thinking you inherited it from your great-grandma when in reality it's from your local Target.
13. A red polka-dot bowl to add a touch of color and unique design to your bare coffee table. It's the perfect size to hold your TV remote, matches, coasters, and more!
14. A geometric patterned chunky woven throw blanket that serves two functions: it'll keep you warm in the chilly months ahead, and it'll add some color to the otherwise dreariness that is winter.
15. A set of three bees framed canvases because it's a sure way to grab people's attention while adding a charming touch to your space. If you're a busy bee who works from home and is always buzzing around, hang them up in your office for some extra motivation.
16. A large gold mirror with a thick metal frame if you're looking for something that'll feel like a designer came into your home and hand-selected it for you. Très chic, my dear.
17. A woven square throw pillow in a golden color with a little fringe to liven up a space. Can't be sad when you're pillows are this colorful! It's science!
18. A brass drum accent table for the ultimate statement piece in your living room. Who wouldn't want an eye-catching, glossy, geometrically shaped table to showcase your favorite baubles and tchotchkes.
19. A turquoise electric kettle if you're a tea connoisseur and you just can't bear to look at your old stainless-steel kettle anymore. Upgrade to this delicious one in stead.
20. A solid woven round rug with intricate detailing bringing beachy boho vibes to your living room all year round. Don't talk to me, I'm on Island Time right now.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.