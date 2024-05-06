When it comes to your wound healing, how quickly you heal can easily show the health of your skin and how it is aging. If your skin heals from an open cut within a week or so, “This means your diet has enough protein to help with wound healing, [or that you have] a healthy immune system [or maybe] good genes,” dermatologist Dr. Lauren Moy explained. If you’re dealing with a more serious wound, it should heal within four to six weeks, per National Library of Medicine.

So how do you know if your wound is healing well? If you’ve had a cut, your body goes into repair mode to restore its skin barrier, forming a scab. This protects your wound, allowing the skin underneath it to heal. You’ll know it’s healed when your skin is fading from a pink color to closer to your skin tone, and the wound will flatten out and soften.

There are a handful of factors to consider when it comes to your skin healing from an injury, especially as you’re getting older. Two in particular are skin moisture and nutrition. Wound Care Inc. reports that moisture is extremely important for healing wounds. When skin is dry, it’s more at risk for skin lesions, infections and thickening — all of which will hinder the rate of wound healing.

When your body isn’t fueled with nutrients for cell repair and growth, your wound will heal at a slower pace. Since your body uses protein to build and repair skin, a high-protein diet can help ensure your skin is healing well. This is something to keep in mind as you age, since your skin will take longer to heal.

2. Your skin’s texture is smooth