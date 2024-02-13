This Psychologist Broke Down Common Bad Habits That Can Actually Increase Your Risk Of Dementia As You Age

“Dementia is a group of conditions characterized by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as judgment and memory loss,” explained Blair Steel, a psychologist at Carrara Treatment, Wellness & Spa. “Symptoms of dementia include forgetfulness, limited social skills and impairment in thinking that interferes with daily functioning.”

So what causes dementia? Your age, family history, race and ethnicity, heart health and history of a traumatic brain injury are all factors that increase your risk of developing the condition. But another big category is lifestyle habits. So while you can’t control your genetics, there are a few seemingly harmless behaviors you may be doing that can increase your risk. Read on to learn more about them below:

1. Not moving your body enough or sitting for too long

Exercising ― aerobic exercise, especially ― can help reduce cognitive impairment and dementia risk. Long-term, regular exercise can affect your brain and your overall health in a positive way, especially if you’re nearing 60. Getting your body moving daily is something you can do to decrease your risk of dementia.

Steel said, “Being inactive does a number on the brain.” Just like other muscles, a good thing to remember is, “If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

2. Not socializing enough