Hi! I'm Sydney, a stay-at-home mom of three, and I make homemade meals for my Colorado family every week. My household runs on a $120 weekly grocery budget that — due to a severe peanut allergy — needs to cover almost every single meal and snack for the week. (We don't rely on much takeout for this reason.)
I'm always trying out new recipes, especially with cooking every meal at home, but in particular, I really love prioritizing one-pot recipes — especially when it comes time for cleaning up!
One-pot recipes are my secret superheroes in the kitchen, saving time and energy, and making cleanup a breeze in my bustling household. They're my go-to for whipping up scrumptious meals without the fuss! From breakfasts to dinners to desserts, here are the cozy, soul-warming one-pot recipes I'll be whipping up all winter long.
I love my outdoor pizza oven, but there's no way I'm standing outside getting blasted by wind and snow to use it this time of year. In colder winter months, using my Dutch oven to get an artisan-style crust is a perfect solution.