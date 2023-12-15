Skip To Content
I Feed My Family Of Five For $120 A Week — Here's What A Week Of Groceries And Meals Looks Like For Us

Apples, salad greens, and ground meat were on sale this week — so I built my grocery list from there.

Sydney Martin
by Sydney Martin

BuzzFeed Contributor

Hi! I'm Sydney. I'm a stay-at-home mom of three and I make homemade meals for my Colorado family every week.

Sydney Martin

Although my current phase of life is a stay-at-home mom, I've also been a college student mom, and a full-time working mom — and each stage taught me valuable lessons around feeding myself and my family.

the author on a hayride with her family
Sydney Martin

One of those lessons has been that meal prep and planning are essential for running a smooth household with three kids under ten. Figuring out all the meals ahead of time allows me to save time and stick to a consistent budget: $120 per week.

Each weekend — with that budget in mind — I plan all my family's meals for the upcoming week. This includes choosing the recipes I will make, plus the actual shopping. I cook pretty much every meal every day due to a severe peanut allergy in my household. We don't rely on much takeout for this reason.

recipe ideas from tasty.co
tasty.co

When planning each week, I start by looking at my local grocery store's weekly sales so I know what items will get me the most bang for my buck. This first step is critical for my planning and budgeting.

weekly sales flyer
Sydney Martin

I never let the flyer completely dictate what my menu will look like, but I always allow it to provide inspiration. When I look at what different meats, produce, and pantry staples are on sale, I decide what direction I'll take. 

With meal planning, up-front preparation is key — but it's also the most challenging thing. Here are a few tips and tricks that I use each week:

1) I pick recipes with ingredients that can be used for multiple meals (and in multiple ways). This also includes getting creative with leftovers. Sometimes, eating leftovers all the time can get old, but I try to remember that I can always use different components of my leftovers to create new meals.

2) I prioritize what's on sale. I switched out a few things this week to optimize my savings and make my money stretch for certain recipes. I was able to save almost $20 this week just by utilizing the sales my store was advertising. One of the best marketing strategies grocery stores use is having great sales, but then anticipate you spending more on non-sale items once you're in the store. The key is to play into these sale items, stick to your plan, and don't fall for the trap of buying/spending more than you need.

3) Clip your digital coupons. You can find lots of additional savings by clipping digital coupons (found on store websites or apps). Some items may not be on sale, but they could have great savings with a coupon. Conversely, some of the advertised sales state that you need the digital coupon to take advantage. This is easy to miss, especially if you're shopping in-store. When you look at the fine print, you often see that even though the item is advertised as "on sale," if you don't have that digital coupon clipped, the price can be a lot more expensive!



digital coupons clipped from store app
Sydney Martin

4) I buy the cheapest store brand most of the time. Unless it's something that I'm unable to use due to the peanut allergy or an item I absolutely love (or if a different brand is on sale), store brand it is.

5) I ask my kids to help me. Feeding kids is a challenge. They change their minds constantly, and they seemingly get new taste buds every meal. When I ask them to help pick out recipes (usually with them looking at pictures), I find that they are more excited to eat them. I will also let them pick what they want for their lunch, snacks, and fruit and veggies for the week!

6) I shop AT the grocery store — but I am not THE grocery store. I don't supply endless options. I'm not going to overbuy produce that will end up going bad in the fridge without being used. I'm not going to be a vending machine for pantry snacks. My kids get to pick what they want their non-recipe veggies, fruits, and snacks to be for the week and we usually pick two options for each category. 

Also, my kids are small! They do not have the same appetites as teenagers or fully-grown adults. I'm aware that my grocery budget will need to increase as they get older.

the author&#x27;s children
Sydney Martin

Lastly, I'm not a chef. I'm a mom who cooks meals for her family. I learn things as I go and pick recipes that seem manageable for me to keep up with — as I also try and be present with my family.

After making my plan for this week, my total sat at $129.37. Like I mentioned earlier, I was able to save nearly $20 from utilizing the items that were featured in the sales flyer for the week.

a breakdown of cost of weekly groceries
Sydney Martin

Most weeks, I get my groceries delivered to save me time, gas, and impulse buys. (I also opt for delivery because if you've ever taken multiple young kids grocery shopping, you know the struggle!)

Now, as you continue to build your pantry, it's easier to spend within budget because you'll utilize staples you have already acquired. But for the purpose of this post, several pantry staples (like oats, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, etc.) were included in the $129.37 I spent. Due to the fact I didn't use any pantry staples I already had, I felt okay that my bill was in the high $120's. The only staples I did not include were oils and spices.

Here was this week's grocery haul:

weekly groceries on the counter
Sydney Martin

(Produce: onions, romaine, parsley, mint, green onions, radishes, English cucumber, tomatoes, garlic, carrots, celery, potatoes, cilantro, pineapple, ginger, raspberries, bananas, apples Dairy: cheddar cheese, milk, cream cheese, buttermilk, half/half, sour cream, havarti Meat: ground beef, chicken breast, chicken thighs, ham, bacon  Pantry: refried beans, salsa, tortillas, brown sugar, sugar, oats, powdered sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, chocolate chips, lemon juice, honey, red cooking wine, tomato paste, Worcestershire, black beans, diced green chilies, tortilla chips, BBQ sauce, baby dill pickles, chickpeas, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts Misc: eggs, frozen peas/corn)

Here's how the week went! (This week starts on a Wednesday because we were out of town for a wedding so our normal week started late!)

BuzzFeed

After getting the kids off to school and unloading the groceries, I focused on mundane tasks that are just easier to do when there isn't constant chaos around you —like laundry and digging sticky hands out of the robot vacuum. (Which is way grosser than you'd think, why was it so goopy??)

Sydney Martin

Before I started thinking about school pick-up, I wanted to make sure I started the week prepared with a snack option. I decided to make Chewy Homemade Granola Bars. It can be a real challenge to find granola bars that are friendly for a nut allergy so making these homemade is not only extremely cost-effective but also an easy, safe-for-us solution.

ingredients on the counter to make granola bars
Sydney Martin

(For some reason I pulled out the flour to make this recipe, but once I got started I realized these don't use any flour at all. Just pretend you don't see that there...) 

I really wanted to start a good stash to have on hand for snacks all week so I made a double batch of these. I think you could use a bit less salt than the recipe calls for, but they are delicious nonetheless. One other tip is to really press these down hard before putting them in the fridge. This will ensure that they stick together instead of crumbling apart!

Sydney Martin

I tried to get a photo showing my nice snack inventory, but what you got was a candid of me dropping granola bars everywhere. What can I say? We're a one-woman show here.

These sat in the fridge for a couple of hours, and it was perfect timing for when the kids got home from school! They dug into these right away.

Sydney Martin

My family and I just came back from a close friend's wedding where she amazingly blended her Persian culture into the big day. I haven't stopped thinking about the salad they served at her reception, which led me to make Classic Fattoush Salad for dinner with Easy Persian Chicken Breasts.

ingredients for dinner on the kitchen counter.
Sydney Martin

The recipe says to marinade the chicken for 24 hours, but we weren't playing with that kind of time today. I needed this salad ASAP. So, I got the chicken in the marinade first and let it sit for the next best thing: 30 minutes. 👀

Sydney Martin

The next steps were making up the salad dressing, with was an easy vinaigrette and throwing all my salad ingredients into a bowl.

I cut each piece of chicken down the middle to create several thinner pieces and cooked them in a skillet for three minutes per side. This dinner came together quickly!

cooked chicken on a plate.
Sydney Martin

After removing the chicken from the heat, I brushed with some honey and let rest for a few minutes to make sure it retained all its moisture.

My favorite part of the fattoush salad is the pieces of fresh mint, such a great way to make the romaine base ~pop~. The dressing calls for pomegranate molasses, but I wasn't able to find that at my store. A quick search told me that red wine vinegar was a good substitute so that's what I went with.

Sydney Martin

When we eat salads, I always need to go back and cut down the youngest kids' into finer pieces. Lettuce can be tricky for younger kids and can potentially be a choking hazard so I always make sure to cut the pieces extra small. The salad did hit the spot, but wasn't quite the same as the one I had at my friend's wedding. I'll be trying a few different ones in the future to try and find a favorite!

BuzzFeed

Oatmeal is a regular go-to for us at breakfast, but I wanted to make it a little extra special today. Cinnamon Roll Oatmeal caught my eye immediately.

oatmeal ingredients on the counter
Sydney Martin

Three different components made up this recipe: the oats, the icing topping, and the cinnamon sprinkle. Although it added a few extra steps (and dishes), I actually liked how it was all separated so you could modify the level of sweetness for each bowl.

Just as I suspected, happy bellies all around.

Sydney Martin

I did need to add additional liquid into my oats while they were cooking. This could be because I'm at a higher altitude, but keep an eye on things!

My older kids are out the door for school at 7:30 a.m., so I also packed lunch boxes while I made breakfast. I added in some leftovers and I thought that we needed some hearty carbs in the mix. Thankfully, this morning they had big bowls of oatmeal, but I put the task of making up something carb-rich on my to-do list.

a lunch box filled with food
Sydney Martin

Our state provides free breakfast and lunches for all school-aged kids so I let my kids pick if they want a packed lunch or to eat lunch at school. My son typically picks school lunch and my daughter loves to bring a packed lunch. (My youngest isn't in school yet, so she doesn't get a choice. 😬)

For lunches at home, we followed suit and also ate leftovers. I threw my chicken on top of the leftover salad and ate it that way.

leftover chicken and salad
Sydney Martin

After lunch, I got around to that to-do list. I wanted to make something that would be easy to throw in lunch boxes. I decided on Homemade Wheat Thin Crackers.

Sydney Martin

This recipe was extremely simple and only had a few steps: add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix until crumbly. Add water and gently form a ball. Then simply roll out and cut with a pizza cutter!

Sydney Martin

I ended up cooking four different sheet pans starting with the lowest time given in the baking directions. I'm glad I did a test batch first because the results were very different. In the end, though, I was surprised at how much these tasted like the real deal.

Sydney Martin

The crackers on the left side of the cooling rack were baked for only six minutes. The rest were cooked for the full 10 minutes. The left side had a chewy, biscuit-type texture as opposed to the 10-minute ones — they were crispy and more like a cracker. I'd suggest doing the 10 minutes, maybe even more!

Shepherd's Pie was my dinner plan for tonight. This recipe had several ingredients, which can sometimes make it seem daunting when trying to budget. However, I try and take a different approach to these types of recipes. It's very rare that you will use all of the ingredients so instead of shying away, I know that I will have various ingredients to help me later in the week. (For example, carrots and celery for snacking and lunch, cheese to use in other recipes, etc.) I also switched up the meat and used one pound of ground beef and one pound of ground pork, the latter of which was on sale.

dinner ingredients on the counter
Sydney Martin

The recipe calls for frozen corn and frozen carrots, but have you ever seen just a carrot/corn blend? I haven't! Instead of doubling the cost and buying two bags of frozen veggies, I added on more veg and only bought one bag. Besides, a little green bean never hurt anyone. 

In hindsight, I wouldn't necessarily think of this recipe as a weeknight meal because the cooking time was pretty long. Still, while my meat mixture simmered for 45 minutes, I made the mashed potatoes.

a mixer making mashed potatoes
Sydney Martin

The recipe says to use a ricer for your potatoes, which I don't have. I just used my stand mixer to make mashed potatoes like I normally do.

While I was cooking dinner, my kiddos helped themselves to those Chewy Homemade Granola Bars I made the day before.

the author&#x27;s daughter unwrapping a granola bar
Sydney Martin

Now is she a beaut, Clark? Maybe in a Griswold kind of way... but in the traditional sense? Definitely not, ha. I skipped adding the extra cheese on the top because my husband isn't a big cheese guy and I think if I had sealed the edges better with the potatoes the liquid wouldn't have risen up over the top so much.

cottage pie in a dutch oven
Sydney Martin

However, once we got it all plated it didn't really matter. The flavor was great and my husband was still raving about it the next day.

cottage pie in a bowl with a fork and glass
Sydney Martin

After dinner we raced off to a school concert for my son!

BuzzFeed

Breakfast on Friday morning was more Cinnamon Roll Oatmeal. We had a fun morning of watching a hot air balloon right out of our window as we ate breakfast and headed off to school.

Sydney Martin

I tried to take a little time for some self-care by way of a nice face mask and steam. Little luxuries like these motivate me at the end of the work week and school week.

After a little R&R, it was time to hit the ground running again with a day filled with activities. First stop: gymnastics.

the author&#x27;s daughter doing a piggy back ride
Sydney Martin

We kept things easy for lunch and worked on the huge amount of leftovers we had of Shepherd's Pie.

leftovers on the counter and in a bowl.
Sydney Martin

And then off to gymnastics — round two!

a gymnastics gym filled with equipment
Sydney Martin

Just as I thought we made it through the week and we'd settle into a relaxing evening at home... Disaster. I love a Friday slider night and I planned to make Hawaiian Havarti Pork Sliders. I wanted to make homemade Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so I made sure to start the dough before heading to gymnastics to ensure a quick and easy dinner assembly.

Sydney Martin

Let's just say.... we didn't end up eating either of those recipes.

Uh, honestly? I have no idea what happened. It's not just that they didn't rise/bake properly. They also tasted TERRIBLE. 🤣 I'm still trying to figure out where I went wrong with this one.

Sydney Martin

I really gave this an honest effort (bite) with evidence above, but...thank goodness we had a frozen pizza lying around. 

BuzzFeed

A fresh start and a new day! My kitchen helpers and I started making something extra special for a Saturday morning: Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Biscuits.

the author and her daughter
Sydney Martin

Biscuit dough is surprisingly easy to make and I love that they require cold butter, because remembering to set butter out to come to room temp is, for me, one of the hardest parts of baking.

chocolate chip biscuits on a sheet pan ready to bake
Sydney Martin

My husband doesn't like even the tiniest speck of chocolate so I took out a little bit of the dough before adding the chocolate chips to make sure there would be some for him to enjoy as well. 

While the biscuits cooled a bit, I made some scrambled eggs.

Sydney Martin

For lunch on Saturday, we finished off the Shepherd's Pie and after a day of running some errands and picking up around the house, I made a dinner perfect for a lazy Saturday night: Moroccan Spiced Vegetable Soup

dinner ingredients on the counter
Sydney Martin

We got home from errands and the kids were starving. This was a perfect recipe because everyone was ready to eat earlier than normal, and this took only a few moments to put together.

One thing that caught me off guard in this recipe is that it mistakenly doesn't list the grain on the ingredients list. I didn't catch this when making my grocery list. Thankfully, I had quinoa in my pantry.

a pot of soup
Sydney Martin

In moments, dinner was on the table and the kids excitedly talked about the special Christmas ornaments they each got to pick out at the store earlier.

Sydney Martin

Speaking of ornaments, after dinner we decorated our tree for Christmas and read some of our favorite stories.

Sydney Martin
BuzzFeed

We happily reheated the leftover biscuits for breakfast on Sunday morning.

chocolate chip biscuits on a sheet pan
Sydney Martin

We also kept lunch simple with reheated soup.

a bowl of soup
Sydney Martin

We really didn't have a lot of soup leftover so it was a pretty light lunch. This worked out okay because we were heading to a party later in the afternoon.

Sunday night we were able to hang out with friends, eat delicious snacks and make smores.

the author&#x27;s son roasting a marshmallow
Sydney Martin

While at the party, I was also reminded that the kids had no school for the upcoming week. Somehow this slipped my mind, but I laughed at myself for planning for all the lunch boxes I wasn't going to end up packing.

When we got home later in the night, no one was hungry except for my son. I pulled out the few ingredients required for Bean and Cheese Burritos.

dinner ingredients on the counter
Sydney Martin

These greatly remind me of Taco Bell bean burritos.

This whole recipe entailed of adding the refried beans, seasonings, and salsa into the bowl, followed by spreading the mixture onto a tortilla with cheese.

Sydney Martin

Bake time is only 12 minutes so I'm going to keep these at the forefront of my mind when thinking of what to pack for school lunches in the future.

My son certainly approved of these and since no one else needed to eat after the party, we had plenty left to help out with lunches tomorrow.

the author&#x27;s son doing a thumbs up
Sydney Martin
BuzzFeed

On Monday I wanted to utilize some of the ingredients that I didn't end up using from the Hawaiian roll slider mishap. I found the perfect recipe for Ham & Cheese Scones.

ingredients for scones on the counter
Sydney Martin

This recipe only used 1/4 of the ham I had, so I was still able to have some leftover to work with later in the week. 

I added all of the ingredients into a bowl and used a pastry blender to carefully mix everything together.

ingredients for scones in a bowl with a pastry blender
Sydney Martin

It's important to not overmix this — so skip the electric mixer. If your dough is a little crumbly and flaky, your scones will be, too. (Which is the goal!)

I made the dough into a disc and tried to cut equal wedges.

Sydney Martin

Thankfully, I recently got a silicone mold specifically for scones, which helps them come out amazingly uniform with the perfect thickness every time.

ham and cheese scones in a silicone mold
Sydney Martin

Honestly, these molds are perfect for people, like me, that are constantly making things homemade, but would love for things to look a little less...homemade. 😉

I set the sheet pan into the fridge to chill for about 15 minutes to make sure everything was as cold as possible before hitting the oven.

ham and cheese scones in a silicone mold on a sheet pan
Sydney Martin

I was really hoping for a crispy, flaky scone and these turned out better than I could have imagined. The savory ham and cheese was a nice change up for breakfast than the sweeter breakfasts we have been having and the leftovers were perfect for more snacks besides the sweet granola bars, crackers, and fruits/veggies. 

After breakfast we kicked off the week of school with a trip to the theater. The show was great!

the author&#x27;s children next to a sign for Little Red: A New Musical
Sydney Martin

Everyone was starving by the time we got home for lunch, so I did a quick reheat of the Bean & Cheese Burritos.

raspberries, carrots, and a burrito on a plate
Sydney Martin

Since I didn't have these the night before, this was my first taste. I thought they were a little salty. I'd check to see if your beans are low sodium or regular before committing to the salt! 

The last planned meal I had for the week was Chicken Taco Casserole. Although the recipe itself was very simple, it did call for cooked chicken. The first thing I did (earlier in the afternoon) was to cook the chicken in the Instant Pot, shredding it with my standing mixer.

Sydney Martin

The rest of the recipe preparation consisted of adding everything together in a bowl. I simply added everything in the bowl I had already shredded the chicken in, then transferred it all to a casserole dish and topped it with cheese.

After baking for 30 minutes, dinner was ready. I topped with green onions, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa.

Sydney Martin

I was happy to have served this dish with tortilla chips because, although the flavor was great, I thought the casserole itself lacked a bit of texture. The chips were the perfect addition and we ended up eating this as a bit of a chip n' dip type of situation.

BuzzFeed

For Tuesday's breakfast, we finished the scones before they started to lose their luster and freshness.

leftover scones
Sydney Martin

At lunchtime, I utilized our leftovers. I pulled out the leftover Chicken Taco Casserole. Since we ended up eating this recipe as more of a dip, I wanted to use it as a quesadilla filling.

Sydney Martin

The tortillas were leftover from the Bean & Cheese Burritos. I added some apples and radishes on the side.

We spent the afternoon at our local library.

a library with shelves of books
Sydney Martin

Now for dinner, I had to put on my thinking cap. I was running low on supplies, but I still had a decent pantry stock and quite a bit of ham. So, I turned dinner time into a meal and a family activity: homemade pasta!

Sydney Martin

My girls absolutely loved watching the pasta dough get rolled out and then cut into noodles. Although I said, "Don't poke it!" more times than I can count, we had an absolute blast with this!

sheets of pasta resting on the counter
Sydney Martin

I used pasta attachments on my stand mixer to roll and cut the pasta, then looked up recipes for pasta and ham and came across Creamy Ham & Cheese Pasta. I used a deep skillet and made the creamy sauce with garlic and cream while starting a pot of water to boil.

Fresh pasta only takes a minute or so to cook, so just as the cream sauce thickens, I add in the pasta. (I opted against the Parmesan on top just for personal taste!)

Sydney Martin

As I was just about to dish up plates, I remembered I had a partial bag of frozen veggies leftover from the Shepherd's Pie at the beginning of the week. I gave them a quick heat and dinner was served.

BuzzFeed

For the last breakfast of the week, I made pancakes.

Sydney Martin

After breakfast, I read my daughters a yoga story where they gave it their best shot...

the author&#x27;s daughters trying to do yoga
Sydney Martin

To end the week, we simply pulled out the leftovers from the pasta the night before. I was a little "hammed out" but this point, but sometimes you just have to work with what you got — and this was how it shook out this week!

leftover ham pasta in a container
Sydney Martin

We spent the rest of the day getting out as much energy as possible — since we were preparing for a winter storm the next day.

a playground
Sydney Martin

And that was my week!

I hope this was helpful! Again, I don't share these plans assuming people will replicate them exactly. Every household is SO different — from palate preferences to cost of living to the amount of time available to cook. Still, I hope this provides some inspiration for new recipes, new planning ideas, or how to work with whatever your budget may be. You can find more of my articles with weeks worth of plans here!

For more, follow me on Instagram at @sydneyinsuburbia. That's where I give step-by-step breakdowns about how I plan my weeks, shop, and cook — hopefully helping you do it, too!

the author and her family
Whispering Pine Images

And one last takeaway: never let anyone make you feel bad for making a budget. People create budgets for all different reasons — necessity, savings, student loans, retirement, investments — and it's something you can feel proud of. You got this!