Mahershala Ali Is Set To Star In "True Detective" Season 3 If It Happens

HBO confirmed that the Moonlight actor has signed on for the new season, which is close to getting the green light.

Posted on
Susan Cheng
Susan Cheng
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Beverly Hills, Calif.
Reporting From
Beverly Hills, Calif.

It's official: Mahersala Ali has signed on for True Detective Season 3.

Variety reported Ali was in talks to join the cast on June 30.
Variety reported Ali was in talks to join the cast on June 30.

Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, confirmed Ali's involvement in the not-yet-greenlit third season during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

"I have read five scripts for a third season and I think they're terrific," Bloys told reporters, adding that the network is still searching for a director to helm the project.

"When we have a director we want to hire, it will be a go," he said.

Although Bloys said that he's "very, very impressed and excited" about what he's read, he provided no further details on the storyline of True Detective Season 3 or Ali's role.

Ali won an Oscar for his performance in Barry Jenkins' Moonlight. He's also known for playing Cornell Cottonmouth on Netflix's Luke Cage and Remy Danton on House of Cards.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Ali for a further comment, but for now, there's this Instagram post.

