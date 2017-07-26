Mahershala Ali Is Set To Star In "True Detective" Season 3 If It Happens

Share On more Share On more

Variety reported Ali was in talks to join the cast on June 30.

It's official: Mahersala Ali has signed on for True Detective Season 3.

Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, confirmed Ali's involvement in the not-yet-greenlit third season during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

"I have read five scripts for a third season and I think they're terrific," Bloys told reporters, adding that the network is still searching for a director to helm the project.

"When we have a director we want to hire, it will be a go," he said.

Although Bloys said that he's "very, very impressed and excited" about what he's read, he provided no further details on the storyline of True Detective Season 3 or Ali's role.