Mahershala Ali Is Set To Star In "True Detective" Season 3 If It Happens

It's official: Mahersala Ali has signed on for True Detective Season 3.
Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, confirmed Ali's involvement in the not-yet-greenlit third season during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
"I have read five scripts for a third season and I think they're terrific," Bloys told reporters, adding that the network is still searching for a director to helm the project.
"When we have a director we want to hire, it will be a go," he said.
Although Bloys said that he's "very, very impressed and excited" about what he's read, he provided no further details on the storyline of True Detective Season 3 or Ali's role.