There's A Cute Easter Egg That You May Have Not Noticed In "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani"

So, by now, you've probably watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
And if you're someone like me, you've already indulged in several repeat viewings of the film only and only for the absolute gem that is Rocky Randhawa.
I mean, I can't thank Ranveer Singh enough for essaying one of the best-written male characters in Bollywood, with such brilliance.
However, I'll reserve all the Ranveer fangirling for a separate post and talk about an adorable easter egg that I happened to notice during one of my many rewatches.
I am sure I am not the only one to have observed this, but here we go!
Oh and 🚨🚨 MAJOR SPOILERS 🚨🚨 for those who haven't seen the movie yet.