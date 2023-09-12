Here Are 11 Interesting Things You Probably Didn't Know About "Jawan"

🚨🚨WARNING: Some spoilers ahead for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's mega-blockbuster🚨🚨
1.When the film was first announced, it was tentatively titled "Sanki".
2.Rana Daggubati was first offered the role of the antagonist, which he had to decline owing to health issues and Vijay Sethupathi therefore ended up playing Kaalie.
3.Actresses Deepa Venkat and Raveena Ravi have dubbed for Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, respectively, in the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.
4.The movie stars both Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur, who have previously played mother and daughter in Raj & DK's The Family Man.
5.Oh and you'd certainly remember the banger "1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor" from Chennai Express? The actress grooving to the song with Shah Rukh Khan was Priyamani and this is the second time that SRK, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone are all part of the same film.
6.One of Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the film is called Vikram Rathore and shares the same name with that of Akshay Kumar's from his movie, Rowdy Rathore. In fact, in both films, a character named Vikram Rathore's look-alike takes up his persona and exacts revenge on his behalf.
7.Jawan has a beautiful reference to one of Shah Rukh Khan's older films — Swades. In the movie, Ridhi Dogra's character is called Kaveri and SRK's character refers to her as "Kaveri Amma", who you might remember from Swades. In fact, in both films, Kaveri Amma is a foster mother to SRK's character.