Here Are 11 Interesting Things You Probably Didn't Know About "Jawan"

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a cop only for the second time in his career!

Sumedha Bharpilania
🚨🚨WARNING: Some spoilers ahead for Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's mega-blockbuster🚨🚨

1. When the film was first announced, it was tentatively titled "Sanki".

Red Chillies Entertainment

2. Rana Daggubati was first offered the role of the antagonist, which he had to decline owing to health issues and Vijay Sethupathi therefore ended up playing Kaalie.

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images / Red Chillies Entertainment

3. Actresses Deepa Venkat and Raveena Ravi have dubbed for Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, respectively, in the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

instagram.cominstagram.com

4. The movie stars both Priyamani and Ashlesha Thakur, who have previously played mother and daughter in Raj & DK's The Family Man.

Amazon Prime Video

5. Oh and you'd certainly remember the banger "1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor" from Chennai Express? The actress grooving to the song with Shah Rukh Khan was Priyamani and this is the second time that SRK, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone are all part of the same film.

Red Chillies Entertainment

6. One of Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the film is called Vikram Rathore and shares the same name with that of Akshay Kumar's from his movie, Rowdy Rathore. In fact, in both films, a character named Vikram Rathore's look-alike takes up his persona and exacts revenge on his behalf.

UTV Motion Pictures

7. Jawan has a beautiful reference to one of Shah Rukh Khan's older films — Swades. In the movie, Ridhi Dogra's character is called Kaveri and SRK's character refers to her as "Kaveri Amma", who you might remember from Swades. In fact, in both films, Kaveri Amma is a foster mother to SRK's character.

Twitter: @iRidhiDogra

8. This is the eighth movie in which Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role. He has previously essayed double roles in English Babu Desi Mem, Duplicate, Paheli, Don, Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, and Fan.

Red Chillies Entertainment

And, well, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, if you count Anushka Sharma's Taani's vision problems.

9. In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan plays a cop only for the second time in his career. He played ACP Arun Verma in One 2 Ka 4, back in 2001!

Glamour Films

10. Sumit Arora, one of the writers of the film, has also written dialogues for Stree, 83, The Family Man, Dahaad, and Guns & Gulaabs.

Pramod Thakur / Hindustan Times via Getty Images / Maddock Films

11. And finally, contrary to popular belief, Jawan isn't Anirudh Ravichander's Bollywood debut, for he has previously composed music for Hindi-language films such as David (2013) and Jersey (2022).

Mail Today / The India Today Group via Getty Images, Getaway Films, Allu Entertainment