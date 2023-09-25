21 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

We hope this post makes you smile!

Sumedha Bharpilania
BuzzFeed Staff

1. How are kids so incredibly wholesome?

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

2. Here's another example of how kids will never fail to restore your faith in humanity.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

3. We miss you Alan Rickman, you absolute treasure of a human being!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

4. This is how I want my relationship / marriage to be.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

5. Now that's what heroes do.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com
6. Oh and dads are the realest heroes.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

7. Speaking of heroes...

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

8. Brb, sending this to my sibling.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

9. This is so beautiful, it made me cry.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

10. And this is so cute!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

11. The story of every parent who initially did not want pets.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

12. The best feeling ever!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

13. Now that's what I call patience.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

14. This is just so adorable.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

15. Because that's how pets should be treated — as members of the family.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

16. This made me sob uncontrollably.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

17. And this made me shed happy tears.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

18. She's adorable!

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

19. On getting catcalled.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

20. Here's something to make you laugh out loud.

r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, here's a wholesome Breaking Bad reunion:

r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com