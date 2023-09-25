21 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

1.
How are kids so incredibly wholesome?
2.
Here's another example of how kids will never fail to restore your faith in humanity.
3.
We miss you Alan Rickman, you absolute treasure of a human being!
4.
This is how I want my relationship / marriage to be.
5.
Now that's what heroes do.
6.
Oh and dads are the realest heroes.
8.
Brb, sending this to my sibling.
9.
This is so beautiful, it made me cry.
11.
The story of every parent who initially did not want pets.
12.
The best feeling ever!
13.
Now that's what I call patience.
14.
This is just so adorable.
15.
Because that's how pets should be treated — as members of the family.
16.
This made me sob uncontrollably.
17.
And this made me shed happy tears.
19.
On getting catcalled.
20.
Here's something to make you laugh out loud.
21. And finally, here's a wholesome Breaking Bad reunion:r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com