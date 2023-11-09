19 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

1.
That cat is a true hero!
2.
This just warmed my heart.
3.
If this person isn't going, I definitely am!
4.
Sometimes, you just need to believe in yourself.
5.
It's practically impossible to resist their cuteness.
6.
The adorable kind of manipulation.
7.
This is the kind of love I want in my life.
8.
And look how happy they are!
9.
Isn't Goose the smartest?
10.
This kid has excellent standards.
12.
They'll be there for you.
13.
A strangely wholesome encounter.
14.
Faith in humanity has truly been restored.
15.
This person dressed up as their dad for Halloween and their dad dressed up as them.
16.
This shiny Pokémon is just so cute!
18.
This person's wife is bed-bound, so they made her this Halloween costume:
19. The best wedding speech ever!r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com