    19 Photos That Will Simply Restore Your Faith In Humanity

    Everything sucks right now, but these posts will make your day!

    Sumedha Bharpilania
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. That cat is a true hero!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    2. This just warmed my heart.

    r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com

    The student has graduated, btw, which means that this train station is now defunct.

    3. If this person isn't going, I definitely am!

    r/wholesome / Via reddit.com

    4. Sometimes, you just need to believe in yourself.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    5. It's practically impossible to resist their cuteness.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    6. The adorable kind of manipulation.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    7. This is the kind of love I want in my life.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    8. And look how happy they are!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    9. Isn't Goose the smartest?

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    10. This kid has excellent standards.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    11. Miracles do happen!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    12. They'll be there for you.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    13. A strangely wholesome encounter.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    14. Faith in humanity has truly been restored.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    15. This person dressed up as their dad for Halloween and their dad dressed up as them.

    r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com

    16. This shiny Pokémon is just so cute!

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    17. True friendship.

    r/wholesomememes / Via reddit.com

    18. This person's wife is bed-bound, so they made her this Halloween costume:

    r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com

    19. The best wedding speech ever!

    r/MadeMeSmile / Via reddit.com