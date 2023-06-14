13 Best Desi Web Series That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Trending badgeTrendingTV and Movies·Posted 1 hour ago13 Best Desi Web Series That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime VideoThere are honestly so many to choose from!by Sumedha Bharpilania, Rushali Natarajan, Ritu ChandiramaniFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. The Family Man (Seasons 1&2) Prime Video Created by Raj & D.K., the incredibly fast-paced The Family Man is centred around Srikant Tiwari, an analyst at the "Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell", who fights terrorists while also desperately trying to be a good father and husband. The second season of the show was much-awaited and this time, however, the covert operation was a lot more personal as Srikant Tiwari's own daughter was involved. Oh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stole the show as Raji (We already know Manoj Bajpayee is amazing, come on!).Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 2. Farzi D2R Films / Amazon Prime Video India's answer to Breaking Bad, Farzi takes us through the life of Sunny, an artist who gets embroiled in the murky world of counterfeit money. Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon are all excellent while Bhuvan Arora is the breakout star of this show. If you're a fan of The Family Man, you have several surprises in store for you.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 3. Made In Heaven Prime Video Made In Heaven follows the many adventures of Delhi-based wedding planners and best friends, Tara and Karan. It helps the audience delve into the lives of the rich and fabulous while also offering an insight into just how regressive our society still is. Season 2 is, apparently, just around the corner (or is it?).Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 4. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Amazon Prime Video Based on the events of the Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 documents the struggles of the doctors and staff of the Bombay General Hospital during that fateful day, and also follows the hostage situation at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. This engrossing medical drama stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, and Shreya Dhanwanthary.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 5. Bandish Bandits Prime Video A love story at its heart, Bandish Bandits is also the story of opposites — Radhe, a student of classical music and Tamanna, a pop star — as they traverse through a musical journey. Ritwik Bhowmik is fantastic to watch!Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 6. Laakhon Mein Ek (Seasons 1&2) Prime Video The brainchild of Biswa Kalyan Rath, Laakhon Mein Ek traces the toxic and often unrewarding worlds of coaching institutes and medical camps through its protagonists — efficiently played by Ritwik Sahore and Shweta Tripathi.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 7. Paatal Lok Prime Video An incredulous Delhi Police officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary's life changes when he is tasked with investigating a high-profile case — an assassination attempt on journalist Sanjeev Mehra — and is dragged into the murky underbelly of India's heartland. Jaideep Ahlawat, you beauty!Where do I watch it?: Prime Video. 8. Mirzapur (Seasons 1&2) Prime Video Deeply entrenched in blood, guns, drugs, deceit, and power politics, Mirzapur documents the life of Akhandanand Tripathi, or Kaleen Bhaiya, who will stop at nothing to hold on to his position as the mafia lord of Mirzapur, despite the recklessness of his unworthy son, Munna.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 9. Suzhal: The Vortex Wallwatcher Films / Amazon Prime Video A Pushkar–Gayathri creation, Suzhal: The Vortex is about a crime that takes place in Sambaloor, a small town in Tamil Nadu, which ends up uncovering some shocking revelations about its social fabric. The many twists and turns in this story will keep you hooked throughout. Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 10. Panchayat (Seasons 1&2) The Viral Fever / Amazon Prime Video The unassuming residents of the Phulera village have Abhishek Tripathi serving as their secretary for yet another year and the second season of this adorable comedy-drama takes us through the ensuing events. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Chandan Roy should be declared national treasures at this point.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 11. Dancing On The Grave India Today A gripping and disturbing look into a real-life case, Dancing on the Grave is a four-part true-crime docuseries that tells the story of the murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, a wealthy heiress who was found buried alive in her home in Bangalore, in 1991. The series explores the events leading up to her murder, the investigation into her death, and the trial and conviction of her husband, Shradhananda.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 12. Jubilee Phantom Studios Jubilee is a gem that is set in the golden age of the Hindi film industry and tells the story of an ensemble of characters and the gambles they're willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passions, and ambitions. The show follows the lives of several characters, including a studio owner, a rising star, a struggling actor, a filmmaker, and a journalist, while exploring the themes of love, loss, ambition, and, betrayal.Created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it boasts of a talented cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor. Where do I watch it?: Prime Video 13. Dahaad Excel Entertainment Directed by Reema Kagti with Zoya Akhtar serving as one of its creators, Dahaad stars the likes of Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. The series documents sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha) as she investigates a series of puzzling suicides of women in Mandawa, a small town in Rajasthan. As she delves deeper into the case, she begins to suspect that the suicides could be the work of a serial killer. The show has deservedly been praised for its gripping storyline, strong performances, and suspenseful atmosphere. It has also been noted for its sensitive handling of issues like caste and violence against women.Where do I watch it?: Prime Video