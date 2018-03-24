21 Facts That Will Make You Realize Your Whole Life Is A Lie

1. Sugar doesn't actually make you hyperactive.
2. You don't have to wait to swim after eating.
3. Turkey doesn't really make you sleepy.
4. Vitamin C doesn't actually prevent colds.
5. Dropping a penny from the Empire State Building wouldn't come close to killing anyone.
6. Touching frogs won't give you warts.
7. The Coriolis effect doesn't actually make toilets in Australia flush the other way.
8. Cracking your knuckles will not give you arthritis.
9. Water does not conduct electricity.
10. You don't actually lose most of your body heat through your head.
11. Watching TV too close to the screen will not make you go blind.
12. ...and reading in the dark won't make you go blind, either.
13. Your tongue doesn't actually have different taste bud "sections" for sweet, salty, sour, and bitter.
14. Humans have more than just five senses.
15. It is generally safe to wake up sleepwalkers.
16. Goldfish can remember way more than the past three seconds.
17. Glass is not a liquid.
18. Gum does not take seven years to digest — it passes through your system just like anything else you eat.
19. Rust doesn't actually cause tetanus.
20. Shaving your legs does not make the hair grow back thicker.
21. And finally, you don't actually swallow spiders in your sleep — like, ever.
