Vijay Fans Abused, Threatened, And Sexually Harassed A Journalist For Not Liking "Sura"

After Dhanya Rajendran simply mentioned that she hadn't liked the film, fans of the actor unleashed organised trolling that lasted all weekend.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This is Bangalore-based journalist and editor-in-chief of TheNewsMinute, Dhanya Rajendran.

facebook.com

On August 4, Rajendran watched Jab Harry Met Sejal, a film universally panned as garbage by both viewers and critics.

Twitter: @dhanyarajendran

And while her tweet criticised the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer centrally, it also mentioned that she'd previously walked out of a Tamil film named "Sura" starring actor Vijay.

Twitter: @dhanyarajendran

Keep in mind: the incident she recalls was seven years ago (that's when "Sura" was in theatres)...

But, despite its complete irrelevance, the passing, casual mention was enough for Vijay fans to arrive in hoards to her timeline to insult her.

twitter.com

As is often the case with a woman being targeted for her opinion, a large portion of the abuse was sexual harassment.

twitter.com

Trolls galvanised under the hashtag #PublicityBeepDhanya, using it to sexually harass, abuse, and threaten her.

Twitter: @search

The hashtag went on to trend across India.

twitter.com

Today, in a series of tweets, Rajendran revealed how the abuse against her was planned and organised. This threat she received at 5:40 p.m. indicates that the hashtag was planned and deployed at 6 p.m.

She also revealed that according to Trendsmaps, there were 31,000 tweets on that hashtag on her and 30,000 mentions (with or without hashtags).
Twitter: @dhanyarajendran

Screenshots of six-year-old tweets in which she'd criticised Vijay were unearthed by the army of trolls.

Twitter: @dhanyarajendran

Rajendran called out her trolls for tweeting abuses at her explaining that it is perfectly valid for her to dislike the work of an actor.

Twitter: @dhanyarajendran

Twitter users came out in support of Rajendran, insisting that abuse on the platform is not acceptable. Many tweeted with the hashtag #IStandWithDhanya.

twitter.com

Others made an effort to alleviate the filth in her mentions by replacing it with kittens, using the hashtag #SendDhanyaKittens.

Twitter: @AroonDeep

Rajendran is also in the process of taking legal action against her abusers.

Just asked Chennai Police Commissioner. He said I should take a few screenshots and file a case. So will do just that.
Dhanya Rajendran @dhanyarajendran

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What is deeply disturbing is that they do not even find sexual abuses problematic and keep making false equivalence that if someone ‘criticised’ their actor, it is okay to abuse," Rajendran told BuzzFeed.

She added, "For decades, the movie industry has put us on a staple diet of misogynistic movies and they see their hero putting women in their places. That is precisely why most of the abuses are sexual in nature because they believe that makes a woman uncomfortable. I am pretty sure these packs troll men too, but that would be of a different nature."
Dhanya Rajendran

"What is disappointing is that this kind of organized trolling is not condemned by the actors, so does it have their tacit approval? It is time, actors like Vijay and others, who even have political ambitions, come out and make their stand clear," she added.

facebook.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With India