This Woman Convinced Her Mom That She Was Dating Keanu Reeves And It Was Hella Pure

"His name is Keanu Reeves. Pls give me ur blessings."

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

This is 32-year-old Pakistani-American woman, Zahra Haider.

Zahra Haider

This is her with her loving mom a.k.a. Ammi.

Zahra Haider

Earlier this week, after watching John Wick 3 and rekindling her love for Keanu Reeves, Haider texted her mom this message as a prank.

Zahra Haider

Clearly, Ammi had no idea who ~ Keanu Reeves ~ is and seriously considered him as a prospect for her daughter.

Zahra Haider

"We're huge trolls in this family, so we're joking and laughing and trolling each other all the time... That day, in particular, I was on a Keanu kick... My mom just happened to get caught up in it. I thought she'd catch on, but she never did and so I decided to take it as far as I could," Haider told BuzzFeed.

&quot;One thing I wanted to highlight was how supportive Ammi was being for a desi mom. She was like, &#x27;I just want you to be happy&#x27; and that kind of support is so left field usually,&quot; Haider added.
Zahra Haider

"One thing I wanted to highlight was how supportive Ammi was being for a desi mom. She was like, 'I just want you to be happy' and that kind of support is so left field usually," Haider added.

Once Haider tweeted the screenshots, the world marvelled at how pure Ammi is.

twitter.com

Ammi adjusted pretty quickly to her internet celeb status.

&quot;I called her to tell her it was a joke and she&#x27;s like, &#x27;He does seem wonderful but he might be a little too old for you.&#x27;&quot; Haider told BuzzFeed.
Zahra Haider

"I called her to tell her it was a joke and she's like, 'He does seem wonderful but he might be a little too old for you.'" Haider told BuzzFeed.

Haider even passed on a message to Keanu Reeves. "If you are single and ready for a lady friend to accompany you on your motorcycle, I can probably clear my schedule," she told BuzzFeed.

Zahra Haider

BEST OF LUCK WITH YOUR PURSUITS, ZAHRA. SHOOT YOUR SHOT 2K19.

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With India

back to top