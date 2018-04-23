The Health Ministry Suggested That We Need To Be Vegetarians To Be Healthy And No One Wants To Hear It

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health posted this image on Twitter to make a point about "healthy eating".
Basically the image on the left is a person eating burgers, meat, and eggs. The person on the right is a person eating only vegetables and fruits.
Here's the thing. As much as the ministry would like to try, India is actually over 70% non-vegetarian.
We have a whole commission that has made its mission to get India to eat more eggs every day.
It also doesn't help the ministry's case that the graphic was stolen off the internet anyway.
Twitter didn't take the propaganda lying down.
Many also highlighted that thinness is not a measure of health at all.
Just going to drown my fear and worry for this country in a butter chicken roll. Bye.
