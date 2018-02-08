 back to top
Several Women Have Accused Slam Poet Shamir Reuben Of Making Inappropriate Sexual Advances

Reuben has been accused of making sexual advances toward women under the age of 18. He has "apologised profusely for any discomfort felt" because of him.

Sonia Mariam Thomas
Yesterday, 19-year-old Mumbai-based student and poet Sakina Bootwala made allegations of sexual misconduct against 25-year-old Mumbai slam poet Shamir Reuben.

Reuben has been popular for being progressive and vocally feminist on social media and via his poetry.
Bootwala wrote a post on Facebook, detailing instances in which Reuben initiated inappropriate conversation with her and a friend of hers.

In the post, she also attached screenshots of several women who went through similar experiences with him.
According to her, Bootwala was just 16 when she was approached by Reuben, who was 22 at the time. This was in 2015.

Bootwala provided BuzzFeed screenshots of exchanges between Reuben and a girl named Zoya Springwala, who claimed he had made advances towards her when she was 16.

Here's another account, this one from a woman who interacted with Reuben at a poetry event, after which he texted her inappropriately.

"With the recent increase in people speaking out against powerful men, I realised that I had nothing to be afraid of and it was high time I let out all the anger I've been feeling for all these years," Bootwala told BuzzFeed. "I'd been thinking of doing this for a while, I just didn't know how to go about it... Because I was so young, I did not think of saving the conversations. However, a lot of people have sent me screenshots of their conversations with him. A lot of people who were/are friends of his have spoken up against him. That has been extremely encouraging, considering I was expecting them to defend him and was afraid of having to face backlash. Surprisingly, there's been none," she added.

Prominent female poets like Harnidh Kaur and Aranya Johar have been supportive of victims.

"Aranya Johar and I have been in close contact since March... We spoke on the phone just before I posted on Facebook and she told me that the whole poetry community would support me if I decided to do it," Bootwala added. Harnidh Kaur has also offered legal assistance to those who might need it.

Yesterday, his employers Kommune (where he is head of content) announced that they suspended his role at the organisation.

Reuben addressed the allegations on his Facebook profile:

So far, none of the women who have made allegations against him have filed any FIRs or taken any legal course of action.

