North Indians Got Mad At A.R. Rahman For Singing Tamil Songs At Wembley; South India Rolled Its Eyes

HOW COULD HE?

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

A.R. Rahman is a gift from God to the rest of us. On any given day, you could pick any song off his discography and know for sure that it will be a good one.

Twitter: @ARRahmanFC24x7

He's currently on a world tour and performed in Wembley on July 8.

Twitter: @ARRahmanFC24x7

However, there were some fans who weren't too happy with his performance because he sang songs in Tamil.

Twitter: @OmChow

They were offended and felt disrespected because how DARE he!

Twitter: @OmChow

They wanted their money back because this would just not do.

Twitter: @OmChow

This was the setlist according to Twitter user @MusicAloud, who also attended the concert.

That's 16 Hindi songs to 12 Tamil songs — a ratio of 4:3, for those interested in knowing.
Twitter: @MusicAloud

Before I delve into the outrage, I'd like to present some well-known facts for the dear patrons of mellifluous tunes.

Number 1: A.R. Rahman is from Tamil Nadu. *gasp*

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
AGS Entertainment

Number 2: His moniker is "Mozart of Madras". Madras, now better known as Chennai, is the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Dharma Productions

Number 3: His first film soundtrack, Roja, was first released in Tamil BEFORE it was in Hindi.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Wunderbar Films

Number 4: The tour is called "Netru Indru Naalai" meaning "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" in Tamil.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
tumblr.com

Of course, South Indians took no time in rolling their eyes at the haters.

twitter.com

And they really were not shocked to see the entitlement some of them seemed to have.

twitter.com

South India to everyone RN:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With India