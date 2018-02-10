Goa CM Says He's Afraid Of Women Drinking Beer; Women Don't Give A Shit

Earlier today at the State Youth Parliament, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar said that he's now afraid of beer-drinking women.
If that doesn't sound absurd to him (or any of you), let me show you how absurd it sounds when you say the same about men.
Of course, Indian women were not going to take this lying down and decided to take a big sip of their drinks anyway.
I mean, it was trending and EVERYTHING.
Many pictures of women drinking with their dads showed up too.
Because well, these dads raised their daughters to fight the fuck back while enjoying a cool beverage.
Here's the thing. Being a woman is exhausting.
There's the patriarchy, the pressure of smashing it, and the expectation of breaking glass ceilings without much space for a life.
And if you hear your own elected officials spew garbage like the Goa CM did today, you'd need a drink too.
It's exhausting because honestly, Cyndi Lauper was right. Girls just wanna have fun.
But, girls also want to have fundamental human rights.
It's also totally okay if Mr. Parrikar is not okay with beer-drinking women. We have wine drinkers too. And rum, whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila... VARIETY GALORE.
Take a huge sip, women. We all need it.
Don't worry, Mr. Parrikar. Women are fine with their beer. You look more like you need a drink. Or a new pair of glasses.
