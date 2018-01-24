Comedian Kunal Kamra Was Asked To Vacate His Home Because Of His Politics

This is comedian Kunal Kamra. Amongst many things, he has always been incredibly vocal about politics in India on social media, and through his comedy.
Today, he received these messages from his landlady asking him to vacate his house because of his "political issues".
While he has mostly been fearless about expressing his opinions, he posted a note on Facebook earlier today about how his stance on issues has affected his life.
He added that, in most cases, he didn't have support for his work.
He even called out his comedian peers for shying away from him in public.
In response, many comedians offered him kind words, and even leads on new homes.
Read his entire post here:
