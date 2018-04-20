Amitabh Bachchan, Who Made A Movie About Consent, Refused To Comment On The Recent Rape Cases

While promoting his upcoming film, 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan was about about the recent Unnao and Kathua rape cases, when he responded with this.
Bachchan has, in the past, been vocal about the issues of consent and women's safety, especially while promoting his movie Pink in 2016.
He is also the face of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign in the country.
Considering his vocal support for women's safety in the past, people were enraged by the level of hypocrisy he showed in his refusal to speak on the issue.
Even news publications didn't spare the superstar.
Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.