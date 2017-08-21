7 Ways You Can Help Victims Of The Assam Floods Right Now

1. Amazon has set up wish lists for three NGOs on their website, where you can buy stuff that the organisations require for flood relief.
2. Save The Children has set up various packages under which you can provide food, shelter, and even hygiene kits for the survivors of the flood.
3. The Wildlife Trust of India is accepting donations to help save the animals that have been affected near Kaziranga National Park.
4. The Art Of Living Foundation is also accepting donations from India and abroad to lend a helping hand.
5. Khalsa Aid has been collecting funds and personally delivering the donations to those who need them.
6. Red Cross Society is currently helping the flood victims of both Assam and Bihar with donations from across the country.
7. And there's always the Assam CM Relief Fund which accepts help for any and all disasters in the state, including the current floods.
