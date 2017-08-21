 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

7 Ways You Can Help Victims Of The Assam Floods Right Now

More than 1.83 lakh people have been displaced and over 28 people have died in the second wave of floods this year.

Posted on
Sonia Mariam Thomas
Sonia Mariam Thomas
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Amazon has set up wish lists for three NGOs on their website, where you can buy stuff that the organisations require for flood relief.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

2. Save The Children has set up various packages under which you can provide food, shelter, and even hygiene kits for the survivors of the flood.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

3. The Wildlife Trust of India is accepting donations to help save the animals that have been affected near Kaziranga National Park.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

4. The Art Of Living Foundation is also accepting donations from India and abroad to lend a helping hand.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

5. Khalsa Aid has been collecting funds and personally delivering the donations to those who need them.

Khalsa Aid

6. Red Cross Society is currently helping the flood victims of both Assam and Bihar with donations from across the country.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

7. And there's always the Assam CM Relief Fund which accepts help for any and all disasters in the state, including the current floods.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Contact Sonia Mariam Thomas at Sonia.thomas@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India