Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Garden Green Salad with Dijon Oat Dressing

So Good Oat Milk: Your passport to a week of delicious meals! Versatile, creamy, and perfect for any recipe, any day.

So Good
by So Good

Brand Publisher

Serves: 2

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes 


Ingredients:

For the salad:

1 cos lettuce, roughly chopped

1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced

½ avocado, diced

¼ cup roasted chickpeas

 

For the salad dressing:

1 tbsp So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp dijon mustard

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground pepper 


Method:

STEP 1: Place the chopped lettuce, sliced cucumber and diced avocado into two serving bowls.

STEP 2: Add the So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk, olive oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a separate small bowl.

STEP 3: Whisk together until the ingredients have emulsified into a smooth dressing.

STEP 4: Drizzle the dressing over the bowls of salad.

STEP 5: Garnish each salad with the roasted chickpeas.

STEP 6: Enjoy.  