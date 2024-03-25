Garden Green Salad with Dijon Oat Dressing

Method:

STEP 1: Place the chopped lettuce, sliced cucumber and diced avocado into two serving bowls.

STEP 2: Add the So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk , olive oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a separate small bowl.

STEP 3: Whisk together until the ingredients have emulsified into a smooth dressing.

STEP 4: Drizzle the dressing over the bowls of salad.

STEP 5: Garnish each salad with the roasted chickpeas.

STEP 6: Enjoy.



