Garden Green Salad with Dijon Oat Dressing

Ingredients:
For the salad:
1 cos lettuce, roughly chopped
1 Lebanese cucumber, sliced
½ avocado, diced
¼ cup roasted chickpeas
For the salad dressing:
1 tbsp So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 tsp dijon mustard
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp ground pepper
Method:
STEP 1: Place the chopped lettuce, sliced cucumber and diced avocado into two serving bowls.
STEP 2: Add the So Good Extra Creamy Oat Milk, olive oil, white wine vinegar, dijon mustard, salt and pepper to a separate small bowl.
STEP 3: Whisk together until the ingredients have emulsified into a smooth dressing.
STEP 4: Drizzle the dressing over the bowls of salad.
STEP 5: Garnish each salad with the roasted chickpeas.
STEP 6: Enjoy.