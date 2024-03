Method:

STEP 1: Add the chia seeds and So Good Oat No Added Sugar to a small jar or container.

STEP 2: Place on the lid and shake well.

STEP 3: Place the chia pudding into the fridge for four hours to allow the chia seeds to swell.

STEP 4: Garnish the chia pudding with the sliced mango and blueberries.

STEP 5: Enjoy.