I Tried A Diet And Fitness Plan Based On My DNA And Couldn't Believe The Results

I Tried A Diet And Fitness Plan Based On My DNA
My name is Daysha, and I have always struggled with my weight.
It's not that I don't enjoy working out and eating healthy, because I do.
I started to believe that maybe it's just my genetics.
Then, I found out about this thing called FitnessGenes and took a DNA test.
I sat down with Dr. Dan to learn more about my genetics and how my body works. Here's what I learned:
Instead of counting calories, I tracked my macronutrients.
I learned how to create meals that were delicious and healthy for my body.
The 30-day plan was easy to follow, but it did take a lot of hard work.
I couldn't have done it without a strong support system.
After 30 days, I could not believe the results!
Although I lost weight and body fat, it was never about the numbers for me. I came out of this experienced a different person on the inside, and that is what matters to me the most.
Special thanks to:
Granite Gym and Sanctuary Fitness LA for use of their facilities.