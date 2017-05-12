We Asked Queer People Where They Find Lesbian Porn That's Actually Worth Watching

"Definitely work by Jiz Lee. Literally anything by Jiz Lee."

—46/F/Lesbian

"TroubleFilms and Queer Porn TV both are run by Courtney Trouble, she's just the real deal. She stars in her work along with being a producer and director."

—26/Non-conforming/Lesbian

"Erika Moen's 'Oh Joy Sex Toy' comic is awesome and she reviews a lot of queer porn! Jiz Lee is also my favorite person in the business and I eagerly follow everything they do."

—20/Agender/Bisexual

"While it is not always queer focused, I love Erika Lust's work. If you are looking for something artistic and 'real' then this is my go to. She did this awesome series where people wrote to her about their fantasies and she turned them into films!"

—25/F/Bisexual