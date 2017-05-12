Sections

LGBT

We Asked Queer People Where They Find Lesbian Porn That's Actually Worth Watching

Goodbye, enormous fake nails.

Posted on
Sarah Karlan
Sarah Karlan
BuzzFeed News Reporter

We recently surveyed LGBT members of the BuzzFeed Community about their queer porn habits — what they watch, where they watch, and what they like.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
FOX

And let's get real — most NSFW content featuring queer women out there is not made for queer women.

reddit.com / Via CBS

So we also made sure to ask for tips on where to find diverse and authentic queer porn, especially made by and for queer women. Here's what people came up with:

1. Get ~ specific ~ in that search bar.

SNL

"Search for specifics when you put it into google, or whatever you use, and do some looking. Favorite the videos you really like."

—18/F/Queer

"If you would like a little bit of realism, searching for the words 'real lesbian orgasm' might help a little bit. Oh, and always skip the films with women with long fingernails."

—60/Non-binary/Lesbian

2. Remember that not all porn has to be watched — try out some fan fiction reads, or even audio books.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

"I've found more realistic queer porn, but most of that is fan fiction, not video. I actually really love unrealistic queer porn because it can exist for itself and I know it's not a thing I could ever do, and that's okay."

—27/Trans Man/Queer

"I use Pornhub for all of my porn these days, but I used to read queerotica on bondage.com and literotica.com."

—27/F/Pansexual

3. Seek out queer directors and creators so you can follow their work!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Definitely work by Jiz Lee. Literally anything by Jiz Lee."

—46/F/Lesbian

"TroubleFilms and Queer Porn TV both are run by Courtney Trouble, she's just the real deal. She stars in her work along with being a producer and director."

—26/Non-conforming/Lesbian

"Erika Moen's 'Oh Joy Sex Toy' comic is awesome and she reviews a lot of queer porn! Jiz Lee is also my favorite person in the business and I eagerly follow everything they do."

—20/Agender/Bisexual

"While it is not always queer focused, I love Erika Lust's work. If you are looking for something artistic and 'real' then this is my go to. She did this awesome series where people wrote to her about their fantasies and she turned them into films!"

—25/F/Bisexual

4. Oh, and support their work.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I highly recommend giving your money to smaller/indie producers whenever you can. Don't give your money to tube sites; their entire business model is copyright infringement. Everyone gives into the convenience of 'free' porn on tube sites, but there is a cost: The slow destruction of the porn industry. If you've got money, spend it on the people that actually care."

—35/Trans/Queer

5. Likewise for queer actors.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"I've watched videos starring Lily Cade because she's actually a lesbian. Find actors that are actually queer and the porn will be better and more realistic."

—19/F/Queer

6. Use social media to further your search. Follow people ~in the know~ and find out what they're watching and sharing.

Giphy.com

"Also, following queer and trans performers on Twitter, such as Chelsea Poe, will go a long way in helping you to connect to a lot more outstanding performers, producers, and content in general."

—30/Genderqueer/Gay

"I tend to lurk around on twitter for NSFW accounts who post porn, both amateur and professional. I also stick to the 'smaller' sites like XNXX, which I find can have some pretty good amateur queer-centric porn!"

—20/F/Queer

"I use Reddit subgroups for porn. R/pornfordykes or general searches on Reddit for key points."

—34/Trans/Queer

7. Explore something a little... less conventional.

Alice Mongkongllite for BuzzFeed

"Don't be afraid to explore! New kinks and subcategories will always surprise you, you never know what you may be into. Just have fun and learn what you're attracted to."

—18/Nonbinary/Queer

"Try out Kink.com. They have realistic queer BDSM!"

—22/F/Queer

"You'll find that video that'll get you to the video that will really tick your boxes! Don't be afraid to watch something out of fear that someone will judge you for it because it's none of their damn business anyway!"

—20/F/Bisexual

8. Visit sites that cater to the queer community and offer inclusive and diverse content.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @alexnooja

Several people suggested checking out the Crash Pad Series, a site that has won awards and garnered recognition for its feminist and inclusive queer films.

crashpadseries.com

"Crashpad saved my young queer life. 'Oh Joy Sex Toy' is also a great resource for exploring queer porn and queer sex in general!."

—23/F/Queer

"I find that Crash Pad Series is by far some of the most realistic queer porn I have ever seen. It feels very authentic, playful, and unscripted. Many scenes remind me of sexual experiences that I have had with my queer partner(s) before too."

—30/Non-binary/Gay

Same goes for Pink & White Productions, a company founded by a queer filmmaker Shine Louise Houston.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

"Literally any Crash Pad or PinkLabel.tv — or any of Shine Louise Houston's Pink and White projects."

—40/Non-conforming/Queer

"If you're looking for outstanding queer porn that centers trans, fem, non-binary, genderqueer, and agender folks you can't go wrong with the work of Shine Louise Houston at Crash Pad Series and Pink Label TV."

—30/Non-binary/Queer

9. When in doubt? Tumblr.

E!

"Tumblr is the best place to go! You can find a blog with anything your heart desires, and it's all free. There are a lot of amateur porn stars making great content on there too."

—18/F/Bisexual

"Honestly, Tumblr is my go to for queer porn. A lot of it is amateur so it's way more realistic than the stuff on Pornhub."

—22/F/Queer

Now, go forth and search!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Alice Mongkongllite / BuzzFeed

Did you know you can sign up for a BuzzFeed Community account and create your own BuzzFeed posts? Here's a handy guide to help you start posting today!

Answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sarah Karlan is the Deputy LGBT Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Sarah Karlan at sarah.karlan@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

