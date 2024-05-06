It's a guilty pleasure and an obsession. It brings me such joy to watch every relationship, every character arc, every tear-jerking moment play out time and time again. Now, the downside of rewatching your favorite show is that it gives you every opportunity to analyze and scrutinize the small details, the big picture, and everything in between. It gives you a chance to spot those continuity mistakes only a seasoned pro could recognize. Below are nine plot lines from the show that don't ~actually~ make any sense.