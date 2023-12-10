Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    26 Times People Tried To Do Something Themselves, With Pretty Questionable Results

    You might be able to do it yourself, but that doesn't always mean you should.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a lot to be said for rolling up your sleeves and building/creating something yourself. But sometimes, it's better to just leave it up to the experts. Here are 26 projects that fall into that category:

    1. This stairs-counter-hybrid situation:

    the stairs are cut off by a kitchen counter, so you would be stepping on the counter to continue going upstairs
    u/ShadowsGirl9 / Via reddit.com

    2. This FIRe eXIT:

    the e&#x27;s on each word are tiny
    u/AristonD / Via reddit.com

    3. This snake toilet:

    tile is completely covering the toilet area
    u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

    4. This cascade of nipple lights up the wall and onto the ceiling:

    u/Kattivakk / Via reddit.com

    5. This recycle bin that had such good intentions but ended up sending the WRONG message:

    the words are separated weird so it reads: every child garbage, matters recycle
    u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

    6. This holiday card with a message I will never be able to decipher:

    u/dona1201 / Via reddit.com

    7. This menu lets you see the food but makes it pretty hard to read about it:

    font on top of a large image of the food so you can&#x27;t read anything
    u/darkdetective / Via reddit.com

    8. This washing machine installment that clearly no one measured beforehand:

    washing machine goes through a wall into another room
    u/shiesto / Via reddit.com

    9. This TV that met its death after being mounted with liquid glue:

    tv and the fireplace tile crashed on the floor
    u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

    10. This "couch repair" that uses the term pretty loosely:

    duct tape on the couch
    u/Machinefun / Via reddit.com

    11. This logo that's apparently supposed to say "Bunch of Grapes":

    the letters are going down vertically and are unreadable
    u/isaac-jones / Via reddit.com

    12. This couch tiling:

    tile pieces on a sofa like a mosiac
    u/piece_of_dirt / Via reddit.com

    13. This wooden fireplace:

    u/LowYak3 / Via reddit.com

    14. This hotel staircase that's a lawsuit waiting to happen:

    staircase leads to another going the opposite way so there&#x27;s no way to safely step down
    u/Opposite_Strategy_43 / Via reddit.com

    15. These barely-frosted glass doors that were installed at a school after students (rightfully) complained about having no privacy:

    see-through doors
    u/Ysisbr / Via reddit.com

    16. Even worse, this bathroom stall with a clear view into the stall next to it:

    u/derpygamer2142 / Via reddit.com

    17. This lightswitch in an Airbnb that was apparently "made by hand":

    it&#x27;s cut to fit on the wall
    u/xkisses / Via reddit.com

    18. This tub that the owners discovered didn't have an actual drain:

    a dirt pit
    u/angelfishfan87 / Via reddit.com

    19. This "elevated" pool that looks like a death trap:

    a wooden platform build for a pool that looks like it will fall at any time
    u/nahog99 / Via reddit.com

    20. This map of the world that that took just a fewww liberties with the geography:

    countries and states written in random spots on a map
    u/Holzweg34 / Via reddit.com

    21. These stairs that I'm unconvinced have any actual reinforcement:

    floating staircases
    u/natutupi / Via reddit.com

    22. These ginger reindeer antlers that make me VERY uncomfortable:

    the antlers are made of ginger
    u/lfhooper / Via reddit.com

    23. This outlet that may as well not exist:

    it&#x27;s covered by a wall and you can only see a peek of it
    u/dbnrdaily / Via reddit.com

    24. This balcony that takes up approximately 98.72% of the sidewalk:

    warning poles around the balcony to warn pedestrians
    u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

    25. This message that I think is meant to be inspiring, but it's just confusing beyond belief:

    the words are put together so you can&#x27;t read what it means to say
    u/mirest / Via reddit.com

    26. And these zip tie shower rings that, I'll admit, probably do an okay job:

    u/rohlovely / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/CrappyDesign, r/DiWHY