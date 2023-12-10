There's a lot to be said for rolling up your sleeves and building/creating something yourself. But sometimes, it's better to just leave it up to the experts. Here are 26 projects that fall into that category:
1.This stairs-counter-hybrid situation:
2.This FIRe eXIT:
3.This snake toilet:
4.This cascade of nipple lights up the wall and onto the ceiling:
5.This recycle bin that had such good intentions but ended up sending the WRONG message:
6.This holiday card with a message I will never be able to decipher:
7.This menu lets you see the food but makes it pretty hard to read about it:
8.This washing machine installment that clearly no one measured beforehand:
9.This TV that met its death after being mounted with liquid glue:
10.This "couch repair" that uses the term pretty loosely:
11.This logo that's apparently supposed to say "Bunch of Grapes":
12.This couch tiling:
13.This wooden fireplace:
14.This hotel staircase that's a lawsuit waiting to happen:
15.These barely-frosted glass doors that were installed at a school after students (rightfully) complained about having no privacy:
16.Even worse, this bathroom stall with a clear view into the stall next to it:
17.This lightswitch in an Airbnb that was apparently "made by hand":
18.This tub that the owners discovered didn't have an actual drain:
19.This "elevated" pool that looks like a death trap:
20.This map of the world that that took just a fewww liberties with the geography:
21.These stairs that I'm unconvinced have any actual reinforcement:
22.These ginger reindeer antlers that make me VERY uncomfortable:
23.This outlet that may as well not exist:
24.This balcony that takes up approximately 98.72% of the sidewalk:
25.This message that I think is meant to be inspiring, but it's just confusing beyond belief:
26.And these zip tie shower rings that, I'll admit, probably do an okay job: