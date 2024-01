And then, of course, there's the COVID of it all, plus the rising cost of living: "COVID was really unfair for us all, but I think it was the most unfair for teens who had to live through it during those years. I also feel for them from an economic standpoint. A lot of the responses from Gen Z focused around not being able to afford to go have fun, which is something I know I had more access to. I worked in a restaurant and still had enough money to pay for my basics while being able to enjoy 'extras' like drinks at the club or outfits to go out in, etc. With the cost of living so high and the overall economic atmosphere being so brutally crushing, it's rough to know that young people have to struggle even harder to make ends meet."