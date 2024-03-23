Skip To Content
    14 Pieces Of Clothing That Make Me Deeply, DEEPLY Uncomfortable

    They weren't kidding when they said fashion knows no bounds.

    Shelby Heinrich
    by Shelby Heinrich

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ladies and gentlemen, I give to you some of the most anxiety-inducing clothing and accessories I've seen on the internet. Please let me know if I'm a fool who just doesn't know fashion:

    1. This ring with an actual glass eye in it:

    Person holding a ring with an eye design, another person in the background
    u/Brojuha / Via reddit.com

    2. These tooth rings that are allegedly for vampire weddings:

    Rings with teeth on them
    u/ApkarLeTsar / Via reddit.com

    3. This shirt with the most unsettling number of buttons and holes:

    A shirt with buttons and a vertical row of stitched buttonholes, some of which are misaligned
    u/phido / Via reddit.com

    4. These knitted mittens that — while very impressive! — make me feel like I'm in The Shining:

    Person holding a pair of gloves with a face knit into the design in front of their face
    u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

    5. These rat slides:

    Person wearing slippers shaped like realistic rodents on pavement
    u/AXXXXXXXXA / Via reddit.com

    6. This vintage rat purse:

    Antique metal purse designed to resemble a rat with a clasp on top
    u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

    7. These "Christmas" nails:

    Christmas nail art
    u/fishylittlefishstick / Via reddit.com

    8. These nails that are capable of biting you:

    Nails shaped like teeth
    u/homomachine / Via reddit.com

    9. This shoe bag — or, shall I say, "shag":

    A unique high-heel shoe fashioned into a handbag with decorative patterns stands on a table
    u/UnidentifiableSock / Via reddit.com

    10. These military pumps:

    A pair of lace-up heeled ankle boots on a tiled surface, with plant pots in the background
    u/MuffMagician / Via reddit.com

    11. This Jar Jar Binks bracelet:

    Wrist wearing a watch with a 3D figure of Jar Jar Binks from Star Wars as the face
    u/-rico / Via reddit.com

    12. These shoes that say, "Why wear a sandal when you can LOOK like you're wearing a sandal":

    Slip-on shoes made to look like feet wearing sandals
    u/JacksonBillyMcBob / Via reddit.com

    13. This crotch collar:

    a crotch collar
    u/Eldritchbrit / Via reddit.com

    14. And these pants that pay strange homage to Steve Buscemi:

    Printed pants with Steve Buscemi&#x27;s face on them
    u/Bmchris44 / Via reddit.com

    H/T: r/hmmm, r/ATGBE, r/weird

