14 Pieces Of Clothing That Make Me Deeply, DEEPLY Uncomfortable

Ladies and gentlemen, I give to you some of the most anxiety-inducing clothing and accessories I've seen on the internet. Please let me know if I'm a fool who just doesn't know fashion:
1.
This ring with an actual glass eye in it:
2.
These tooth rings that are allegedly for vampire weddings:
3.
This shirt with the most unsettling number of buttons and holes:
4.
These knitted mittens that — while very impressive! — make me feel like I'm in The Shining:
6.
This vintage rat purse:
7.
These "Christmas" nails:
8.
These nails that are capable of biting you:
9.
This shoe bag — or, shall I say, "shag":
10.
These military pumps:
11.
This Jar Jar Binks bracelet:
12.
These shoes that say, "Why wear a sandal when you can LOOK like you're wearing a sandal":
14.
And these pants that pay strange homage to Steve Buscemi:
Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!