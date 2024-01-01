If you thought unhinged wedding culture wasn't a thing in 2023, here are 15 photos that prove otherwise — complete with bridezillas, groomzillas, and everything in between:
1.
This couple who decided to make this announcement — not for a pregnancy, but for their WEDDING:
2.
This bride who posted her honeymoon fund in a public Facebook group to try and crowdsource donations:
3.
These wedding attendees who wore these disgusting (and also confusing) T-shirts:
4.
This bride who bought this gift for their fiancé, who apparently hates her:
5.
This couple who gave their wedding guests a mandatory color palette for their attire:
6.
This bride who had the "dilemma" of forgoing seafood at her wedding or killing the maid of honor:
7.
This bride who asked a member of their "b list" if they wanted to attend their wedding after all:
8.
This bride who's convinced her sister got pregnant just to ruin her big day:
9.
This bride who couldn't handle the fact that her bridesmaid had a few gray hairs:
10.
This couple who decided to hold a literal Hunger Games at their wedding:
11.
This bride who really took the term "self-involved" to a whole new level:
12.
This bride who got upset that she wouldn't be able to pocket the bartender's tips from her wedding:
13.
This bride who wanted to recruit high school students to "volunteer" work her wedding:
14.
This wedding guest who felt offended that the bride and groom had the audacity to use the SAME SONG the guest had at their own wedding:
15.
And finally, this bride who wanted to make sure wedding guests didn't drink too much (totally fine), so she came up with a badging system (not fine):