"Am I Being Dramatic?" — 15 Times Brides And Grooms Went Wayyyy Too Hard Trying To Plan The Perfect Wedding In 2023

Some of these are unforgivable. Especially #11.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

If you thought unhinged wedding culture wasn't a thing in 2023, here are 15 photos that prove otherwise — complete with bridezillas, groomzillas, and everything in between:

1. This couple who decided to make this announcement — not for a pregnancy, but for their WEDDING:

&quot;Only 9 months left till our wedding!!&quot;
u/CheeeseToasty / Via reddit.com

2. This bride who posted her honeymoon fund in a public Facebook group to try and crowdsource donations:

&quot;I&#x27;m sorry but I don&#x27;t think this is appropriate.&quot;
u/Same-Chicken-2748 / Via reddit.com

3. These wedding attendees who wore these disgusting (and also confusing) T-shirts:

&quot;I bred her, now I wed her!&quot;
u/Here_2_Gossip / Via reddit.com

4. This bride who bought this gift for their fiancé, who apparently hates her:

&quot;New Husband Survival Kit&quot;
u/internetdramalobster / Via reddit.com

5. This couple who gave their wedding guests a mandatory color palette for their attire:

&quot;Picture of colors for reference&quot;
u/fergusmacdooley / Via reddit.com

6. This bride who had the "dilemma" of forgoing seafood at her wedding or killing the maid of honor:

&quot;My best friend/Maid of Honor is allergic to seafood.&quot;
u/Why-am-i-like-this97 / Via reddit.com

7. This bride who asked a member of their "b list" if they wanted to attend their wedding after all:

&quot;But we&#x27;ve had so many people back out this week and would love to have you there!&quot;
u/rgmarch / Via reddit.com

8. This bride who's convinced her sister got pregnant just to ruin her big day:

&quot;My MOH has just announced that she&#x27;s pregnant&quot;
u/takethesky87 / Via reddit.com

9. This bride who couldn't handle the fact that her bridesmaid had a few gray hairs:

&quot;Wedding is ten weeks away and I think her hair is only going to get worst.&quot;
u/willsingforpopcorn / Via reddit.com

10. This couple who decided to hold a literal Hunger Games at their wedding:

&quot;we are running inflatable obstacle courses&quot;
u/Personal-Advisor4328 / Via reddit.com

11. This bride who really took the term "self-involved" to a whole new level:

&quot;Can&#x27;t he go and you come to the wedding instead?&quot;
u/Delicious-Midnight11 / Via reddit.com
&quot;Is that a serious question?&quot;
u/Delicious-Midnight11 / Via reddit.com

12. This bride who got upset that she wouldn't be able to pocket the bartender's tips from her wedding:

&quot;we are choosing to cancel because this was not something we were made aware of...&quot;
u/stem_ho / Via reddit.com
&quot;so essentially you want to pocket their gratuity.&quot;
u/stem_ho / Via reddit.com

13. This bride who wanted to recruit high school students to "volunteer" work her wedding:

&quot;I am looking for reliable volunteers&quot;
u/OPossumAttack / Via reddit.com

14. This wedding guest who felt offended that the bride and groom had the audacity to use the SAME SONG the guest had at their own wedding:

&quot;not your typical first dance song by any means and it is exactly why we picked it for ourselves&quot;
u/ifyoureoffendedgtfo / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this bride who wanted to make sure wedding guests didn't drink too much (totally fine), so she came up with a badging system (not fine):

&quot;I&#x27;m creating ID badges that have their picture on it&quot;
u/IndividualCoyote8427 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/weddingshaming