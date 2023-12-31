8. "Back when we were dating, we went out of town with her youngest child. The older boy, 17, stayed behind because he had to work and what not. I left my car at her house along with the keys. Long story short, when we got back I noticed something 'off' about my car. I got in it and realized somebody else was there at some point. So I took a look at the dash cam footage. It's kinda hidden behind the rearview mirror. Hard to see it unless you looking for it. Her son took it for a joyride while we were gone."

"Nothing crazy, didn't go down the strip doing burn outs and picking up girls. Nice, leisurely drive through the neighborhood. I ended up confronting him about it man-to-man. We settled that and I agreed to never tell his mom about it. She already had a lot going on in her life being a single mom, and it wasn't like there was any harm. He was all around a good kid. I would've gave him the keys if he had just asked. He's 23 now has a lil' family of his own. She and I got married. Still haven't told her, but gonna use it one day at some family get together, lol."



—u/landob