Have you ever had a moment with a friend that made you go, "Maybe this person isn't really my friend?" These 17 people sure have, and if you've ever had to deal with someone who doesn't really value you, you'll sadly find this list all too relatable:
1.This "friend" tried to shame someone for making their own birthday plans:
2.This "friend" who housesat for two days and left the place looking like this:
3.This perpetually late "friend" who made 7 p.m. dinner plans and still wasn't there at 7:35:
4.This "friend" who borrowed a truck and returned it to its (non-smoking) owner full of cigarette butts:
5.This "friend" who tried to charge a $20 cover to come over to his place and play poker:
6.This "friend" who borrowed their buddy's truck and returned it looking like this (!!!):
7.This "friend" who tried to shame someone for staying in and not giving them a ride:
8.These "friends" who bailed on this very cute birthday lunch their friend was having for their dog, which they kindly bought a cake and pizza for:
9.This "friend" who claimed this was a totally fair and equal slice of cake to eat:
10.This "friend" who ditched their supposed BFF the night of their birthday sleepover with very flimsy excuses:
11.This "friend" who relentlessly asked to borrow money, to the point of asking for $600 to cover their rent:
12.This "friend" who routinely goes through their friend's social media and asks for their clothes:
13.This "friend" who very shamelessly tried to mooch off their friend's streaming services:
14.This "friend" who jumped on their friend's (very expensive) trombone and dented it:
15.This "friend" who leaves their pal's car like this every time they hang out:
16.These "friends" who ate this special treat their friend was saving without their permission (and while they were asleep, no less!):
17.And finally, this friend who reached out for the first time in TWO YEARS, just to try and recruit for a "business opportunity":