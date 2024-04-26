17 Screenshots Of People Dealing With Awful Friends That'll Make You Feel Seen If You've Ever Had To Break Up With A Selfish BFF

If any of your friends act like this, it's time to start looking for some new ones.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Have you ever had a moment with a friend that made you go, "Maybe this person isn't really my friend?" These 17 people sure have, and if you've ever had to deal with someone who doesn't really value you, you'll sadly find this list all too relatable:

1. This "friend" tried to shame someone for making their own birthday plans:

Text message conversation about scheduling a birthday party potentially conflicting with seeing plans
u/Smolfeelings / Via reddit.com

2. This "friend" who housesat for two days and left the place looking like this:

A cluttered room with a sofa, scattered clothing, boxes, and various items on surfaces
u/Hfhghnfdsfg / Via reddit.com

3. This perpetually late "friend" who made 7 p.m. dinner plans and still wasn't there at 7:35:

Restaurant table with menus, salt and pepper shakers, and people seated in the background
u/slimedewnautica / Via reddit.com

4. This "friend" who borrowed a truck and returned it to its (non-smoking) owner full of cigarette butts:

Open ashtray in a car filled with cigarette butts, with a partial view of the dashboard above and gear shift to the right
u/Spr1nt87 / Via reddit.com

5. This "friend" who tried to charge a $20 cover to come over to his place and play poker:

Text conversation about a $20 entry fee and separate $20 buy-in for an event, with a humorous question about the entry fee&#x27;s purpose
u/Ethan-Mitchell / Via reddit.com

6. This "friend" who borrowed their buddy's truck and returned it looking like this (!!!):

Close-up of a damaged car rooftop cargo box with the &quot;CARGOLOCS&quot; brand visible
u/imdrunk20 / Via reddit.com
Vehicle seat with a textured cover and a plush toy visible on the seat edge
u/imdrunk20 / Via reddit.com
A close-up of a worn car floor mat with a brown stain
u/imdrunk20 / Via reddit.com

7. This "friend" who tried to shame someone for staying in and not giving them a ride:

A phone screen showing a text conversation expressing financial difficulties and making plans to hang out
u/Lobsterboiiiii / Via reddit.com
Summarized text: A heated text exchange where one person asks for a ride due to lack of gas and the other person refuses, citing financial issues
u/Lobsterboiiiii / Via reddit.com

8. These "friends" who bailed on this very cute birthday lunch their friend was having for their dog, which they kindly bought a cake and pizza for:

Birthday cake next to a Little Caesars pizza box on a kitchen counter
u/al343806 / Via reddit.com

9. This "friend" who claimed this was a totally fair and equal slice of cake to eat:

Half-eaten round crumb cake with white icing, in a clear plastic container, on a woven table mat next to a cup
u/brnfckd / Via reddit.com

10. This "friend" who ditched their supposed BFF the night of their birthday sleepover with very flimsy excuses:

Text message exchange expressing inability to meet due to feeling unwell and a response wishing a quick recovery
u/Waterlime204 / Via reddit.com

11. This "friend" who relentlessly asked to borrow money, to the point of asking for $600 to cover their rent:

Text message exchange discussing trust issues and unpaid work, with one person being reminded of past financial help they provided
u/Infinite-Emu-1279 / Via reddit.com

12. This "friend" who routinely goes through their friend's social media and asks for their clothes:

Child&#x27;s drawing of a red dress on a blue background, text message conversation about mailing the drawing
HotMess-Express / Via reddit.com

13. This "friend" who very shamelessly tried to mooch off their friend's streaming services:

Text message exchange asking about Netflix or Hulu usage and offering a Hulu account free trial
u/BlindKraken / Via reddit.com
Summarized text exchange about sharing Netflix account, password concerns, and questioning financial priorities
u/BlindKraken / Via reddit.com

14. This "friend" who jumped on their friend's (very expensive) trombone and dented it:

Shiny brass trombone standing vertically on a patterned surface with decorative foliage in background
u/Kaleb_Dill / Via reddit.com

15. This "friend" who leaves their pal's car like this every time they hang out:

Car floor littered with various trash including a plastic cup, wrappers, and paper bags
u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

16. These "friends" who ate this special treat their friend was saving without their permission (and while they were asleep, no less!):

Opened Cadbury Mini Eggs packaging with a partially unwrapped chocolate egg and torn wrappers on a wooden surface
u/Ayy4K / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this friend who reached out for the first time in TWO YEARS, just to try and recruit for a "business opportunity":

Screenshot of a messaging conversation with missed call notifications and various texts indicating a catch-up between two individuals
u/sock0puppet101 / Via reddit.com
A screenshot of a text message conversation discussing a questionable job opportunity with advance payment terms
u/sock0puppet101 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating