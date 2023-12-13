Whether it was dealing with inconsiderate people on a flight or navigating through the airport within an inch of our lives, I think we can all agree that 2023 was a brutal year for travel. Here are 21 screenshots to prove it:
1."Self checkout at Newark Airport asking for a tip."
2."Trying to charge my phone at Austin airport, and there’s a sticker of an outlet."
3."Flight from hell, she was gripping my seat the entire time, and her kids were kicking my girlfriend's seat."
4."Luckily had no one sitting in my row for a 10-hour flight and then…this."
5."Person kept resting their hand on the screen and accidentally touching buttons on an overseas flight."
6."Someone left their table at an airport McDonald's like this."
7."Poor parenting."
8."Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight. The air vent was blasting and wafted the scent through the plane."
9."While searching my makeup bag, airport security opened my blush powder compact too hard, which snapped the top hinge off and shattered the pressed powder. Then he dropped the whole mess back in my kit."
10."This cup of orange juice at a Boston airport that costs federal minimum wage."
11."Barely boarded into a five-hour flight, and this lady snuck her bare feet to push my arm off the armrest. 🤢 Why are people so nasty?"
12."How people leave an airplane."
13."Delayed for three hours, just to have this A-hole blasting a movie on his phone the whole flight…flight attendants did nothing."
14."Girl sitting in front of my wife on a flight."
15."This person reading on their iPad with the brightness all the way up on a six-hour red eye flight."
16."$7.20 after 10 minutes at my local airport."
17."The man next to me on my flight today set his phone on my leg without asking while he was digging through his bag."
18."On my flight."
19."Girl sleeping across all five seats in the cellphone charging section at the airport when holiday season is in full swing."
20."What I had to deal with on an 11-hour flight yesterday (I’m the gray sweatpants)."
21."Airport food is out of control — single egg and few pieces of cheese for $10."