Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Bestof2023 badge

21 Photos That Prove It's Becoming Less And Less Worth It To Travel, From $8 Orange Juice To People Blasting Their iPad At Full Volume On Their Flight

From $10 eggs to stinky bare feet in a hot tin can, the disrespect has gone TOO FAR.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

Whether it was dealing with inconsiderate people on a flight or navigating through the airport within an inch of our lives, I think we can all agree that 2023 was a brutal year for travel. Here are 21 screenshots to prove it:

1. "Self checkout at Newark Airport asking for a tip."

a tip screen on an airport kiosk
u/gmenk0 / Via reddit.com

u/gmenk0

2. "Trying to charge my phone at Austin airport, and there’s a sticker of an outlet."

A wall outlet
u/ksars / Via reddit.com

u/ksars

3. "Flight from hell, she was gripping my seat the entire time, and her kids were kicking my girlfriend's seat."

A hand over a man&#x27;s airplane seat
u/6chrier / Via reddit.com

u/6chrier

4. "Luckily had no one sitting in my row for a 10-hour flight and then…this."

Someone&#x27;s foot on the arm rest of a plane
u/Goodguybadd / Via reddit.com

u/Goodguybadd

5. "Person kept resting their hand on the screen and accidentally touching buttons on an overseas flight."

someone&#x27;s hand blocking someone else&#x27;s screen on a plane
u/mediumRareDev / Via reddit.com

u/mediumRareDev

6. "Someone left their table at an airport McDonald's like this."

a messy table at the airport
u/ImmySnommis / Via reddit.com

u/ImmySnommis

7. "Poor parenting."

trash on the floor of a plane
u/NoWrongdoer6386 / Via reddit.com

u/NoWrongdoer6386

8. "Putting your smelly feet on the headrest during a flight. The air vent was blasting and wafted the scent through the plane."

a person&#x27;s feet on the seat of an airplane
u/seefooddiet2200 / Via reddit.com

u/seefooddiet2200

9. "While searching my makeup bag, airport security opened my blush powder compact too hard, which snapped the top hinge off and shattered the pressed powder. Then he dropped the whole mess back in my kit."

someone&#x27;s bag covered in powdered makeup
u/LatterTowel9403 / Via reddit.com

u/LatterTowel9403

10. "This cup of orange juice at a Boston airport that costs federal minimum wage."

An orange juice for $7.25
u/Smelldicks / Via reddit.com

u/Smelldicks

11. "Barely boarded into a five-hour flight, and this lady snuck her bare feet to push my arm off the armrest. 🤢 Why are people so nasty?"

a woman&#x27;s feet on someone else&#x27;s armrest on a plane
u/kiwifeliz / Via reddit.com

u/kiwifeliz

12. "How people leave an airplane."

trash all over an airplane
u/DoftheG / Via reddit.com

u/DoftheG

13. "Delayed for three hours, just to have this A-hole blasting a movie on his phone the whole flight…flight attendants did nothing."

A blurred-out person on a plane
u/spidermonkey2947 / Via reddit.com

u/spidermonkey2947

14. "Girl sitting in front of my wife on a flight."

a woman&#x27;s hair covering the screen of the person sitting behind her
u/gitty7456 / Via reddit.com

u/gitty7456

15. "This person reading on their iPad with the brightness all the way up on a six-hour red eye flight."

a person&#x27;s bright iPad on a plane
u/boobymoon / Via reddit.com

u/boobymoon

16. "$7.20 after 10 minutes at my local airport."

Prices for parking at the airport
u/Jolly_Bones / Via reddit.com

u/Jolly_Bones

17. "The man next to me on my flight today set his phone on my leg without asking while he was digging through his bag."

a person&#x27;s phone on someone else&#x27;s thigh
u/False_Concentrate408 / Via reddit.com

u/False_Concentrate408

18. "On my flight."

People with their feet on the seats of a plane
u/Tenderchicken215 / Via reddit.com

u/Tenderchicken215

19. "Girl sleeping across all five seats in the cellphone charging section at the airport when holiday season is in full swing."

a woman sleeping in the airport
u/Ratgar138 / Via reddit.com

u/Ratgar138

20. "What I had to deal with on an 11-hour flight yesterday (I’m the gray sweatpants)."

a man&#x27;s legs in someone else&#x27;s leg space on a plane
u/Ele_phant909 / Via reddit.com

u/Ele_phant909

21. "Airport food is out of control — single egg and few pieces of cheese for $10."

Eggs and cheese for $9.99
u/Angelfire150 / Via reddit.com

u/Angelfire150

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating