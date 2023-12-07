Unless you live in a very desolate area, chances are you have neighbors. And sometimes, those neighbors are an absolute nightmare. Here are 27 screenshots of the worst neighbors we saw on the internet in 2023:
1.This neighbor who left this passive aggressive note about someone parking on a public street:
2.This neighbor who left their clothes in the communal dryer all afternoon and then got angry when someone finally moved them:
3.This neighbor who let their dog pee all over these Halloween pumpkins that aren't theirs:
4.This neighbor who keeps throwing syringes onto someone else's balcony in an attempt to get them evicted:
5.This neighbor who built some new furniture and then left all the boxes and trash against someone else's door:
6.These neighbors who snuck over and destroyed this porch light after complaining that it was "too bright":
7.This neighbor who left this note because they didn't take too kindly to someone having the audacity to leave for work early in the morning:
8.These neighbors who let their dog poop all over the communal deck and just...leave it there:
9.This neighbor who likes to spend their evening in their car with its high beams shining straight into the yard in front of them:
10.This neighbor who smokes cigarettes outside and then carelessly flicks the butts into their next door neighbor's yard:
11.This neighbor who made these insulting signs about the person living next to them:
12.This neighbor who has some pretty unrealistic expectations, if you ask me:
13.This neighbor who carelessly built their pergola into the yard next to them:
14.This neighbor who took it upon themselves to park their truck riiiiiight on the property line, giving the other driver exactly one inch of space:
15.This neighbor and HOA president who left this note after someone put their trash out at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.:
16.These neighbors NEVER break down their boxes, thus turning the communal recycling bin into a very toxic environment:
17.This neighbor who didn't like someone's (perfectly fine) park job, so they took it upon themselves to block them in:
18.These neighbors who absolutely decimated this poor person's lawn:
19.This neighbor who tried to saw off someone else's door handle:
20.This nosy neighbor who noticed a privacy fence and decided to install a camera so they could continue to snoop:
21.These neighbors who accidentally discharged a fire arm into the apartment below:
22.This neighbor who carelessly threw this spine-looking thing (???) over their fence and into the other neighbor's yard:
23.This neighbor who sent this rude, insensitive note after a family was displaced by a hurricane:
24.This neighbor who thought it was fine to park their car in a driveway that isn't theirs:
25.This selfish neighbor who parks like this when his wife isn't home, and then moves it when she's back so they can both park in a shady spot:
26.And finally, this neighbor who created their own personal parking spot on a public street: