If you ever need a reminder of how confidently incorrect men can be about the mechanics of the female body, I implore you to take a look at r/badwomensanatomy. Or, if you're short on time, take a look at these egregious examples:
1.This man who thinks there's a limit on how long women can pee:
2.This man who acknowledged that all vaginas are different, but was still so, soooooo wrong:
3.This man who seems to think pregnancy is some walk in the park:
4.And this man who thinks that childbirth should be a death sentence:
5.This man who I doubt has ever gotten close enough to a woman to "smell" her "getting turned on":
6.This man who thinks cervix contractions only mean kegels, childbirth, or an orgasm:
7.This man who actually managed to shock me in the year 2023:
8.This man who decided that "you should clean the inside of your vagina" was the (incorrect) hill he wanted to die on:
9.This man who has absolutely no idea how discharge works:
10.This man who thinks??? That you shave???? Your CLIT?????:
11.This man who's STILL perpetuating this vintage, harmful myth:
12.This man who really called himself out:
13.This man who seems to think if it goes into your vagina, it's automatically a turn on?
14.This man who probably shouldn't touch another person until he educates himself on birth control:
15.And finally, this man who might be the most vile person I've encountered on the internet: