15 Men Who Either Skipped School The Day They Went Over Women's Anatomy In Health Class, Or Have Never Seen A Woman With Their Own Eyes

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but men cannot "smell" when women are aroused.

Shelby Heinrich
by Shelby Heinrich

BuzzFeed Staff

If you ever need a reminder of how confidently incorrect men can be about the mechanics of the female body, I implore you to take a look at r/badwomensanatomy. Or, if you're short on time, take a look at these egregious examples:

1. This man who thinks there's a limit on how long women can pee:

&quot;Nah dude, women pee in like 7 seconds flat.&quot;
2. This man who acknowledged that all vaginas are different, but was still so, soooooo wrong:

&quot;PUSSY IS DIFFERENT&quot;
&quot;LOOKS OF PUSSY&quot;
3. This man who seems to think pregnancy is some walk in the park:

&quot;How exactly is pregnancy torture?&quot;
4. And this man who thinks that childbirth should be a death sentence:

&quot;You know naturally women aren&#x27;t supposed to survive childbirth right?&quot;
5. This man who I doubt has ever gotten close enough to a woman to "smell" her "getting turned on":

&quot;women, when they found out we can smell when they get turned on&quot;
6. This man who thinks cervix contractions only mean kegels, childbirth, or an orgasm:

&quot;unless she&#x27;s done kegel exercises or had children, most women can&#x27;t contract their cervix on command.&quot;
7. This man who actually managed to shock me in the year 2023:

&quot;Would you suck on her Nipples for milk to survive?&quot;
8. This man who decided that "you should clean the inside of your vagina" was the (incorrect) hill he wanted to die on:

&quot;a vagina is literally self cleaning&quot;
&quot;keep proving my point pal&quot;
9. This man who has absolutely no idea how discharge works:

&quot;Fun fact, girls actually cum in their panties all the time...&quot;
10. This man who thinks??? That you shave???? Your CLIT?????:

&quot;Your clit&quot;
11. This man who's STILL perpetuating this vintage, harmful myth:

&quot;explain the hymen layer then&quot;
12. This man who really called himself out:

&quot;I&#x27;ve ****** dozens upon dozens of women and not a single one of them was able to cum.&quot;
13. This man who seems to think if it goes into your vagina, it's automatically a turn on?

&quot;Why do woman say they don&#x27;t m@sturbate, but then prefer t@mpons instead of pads?&quot;
14. This man who probably shouldn't touch another person until he educates himself on birth control:

&quot;I just want to call &#x27;hormonal&#x27; birth control what it is, abortive birth control.&quot;
15. And finally, this man who might be the most vile person I've encountered on the internet:

&quot;I see it similar to this gut health thing&quot;
