BuzzFeed reached out to Kenny, who reiterated his reasoning behind wiping after peeing: "The simple reason why people with penises should wipe after peeing just like people with vaginas do is that you want the least amount of urine residue after peeing. People assigned male at birth have longer urethras than people who are assigned female at birth. When a person with a penis pees, there is bound to be urine leftover in the urethra and the tip of the penis because water has adhesive properties, and there is no peristaltic motion that 'squeezes' the rest of the urine out as our bodies do in our digestive system. Any still water, especially a substance filled with inorganic compounds like urine, is not hygienic and can lead to bacterial infections ( urinary tract infections ) or simply just smell gross."