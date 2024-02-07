14 Times Men Proved They Still Don't Know (Or Care) How Women's Bodies Work In 2024

I can't believe I'm still writing posts like this in 2024, but it seems there are still men out there who are allergic to understanding the female body. So without further ado, here are a few examples, courtesy of r/badwomensanatomy:
1.This man who thinks women can "self-supply" milk at basically any time:
2.This man who seems to think women with boobs and back pain deserve to suffer:
3.This man who thinks periods happen because of "toxins in our environment":
4.This man who seems to have eggs and ovaries confused:
5.This man who thinks women can't orgasm without some kind of penetration:
6.This man who thinks "orgasm" equals "babies":
7.This man who either really thinks this or is just trying to make himself feel better:
8.This man who thought that whenever women peed, they blossomed like a flower:
9.This man who apparently thinks women getting turned on is a myth:
10.This man who thinks that working out magically lifts your breasts:
11.This man who thinks sex with a woman involves entering the fallopian tubes (it doesn't):
12.This man who seems to think women reek of every man they've slept with:
13.This man I'm begging to go back to seventh-grade sex ed:
14.And lastly, this man who referred to the clitoris as a "mini penis" and thinks getting too much pleasure from it is "masculine":
What's the wildest thing you've heard a man say about the female body? Share it in the comments.